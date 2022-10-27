VEJA x Amélie Pichard is an outdoor-inspired sneaker with an all-terrain chunky sole.

Its design also reminds the comfort and ease of a clog. As a blink to the luxury brand imagery and the irony of the counterfeits that comes out of it, Amélie Pichard and VEJA twisted the upper with a monogram pattern.

Amélie Pichard wanted to give the impression that the shoe had been dipped into the mud as an off-road shoe.

Image: Veja x Amélie Pichard

Upper V-Knit, 100% recycled polyester. V-Knit is knitted in one piece to reduce layering and stitching. Therefore, this technique avoids waste. Light and comfortable, it allows the foot to breathe and stay well supported.

Midsole 54% sugar cane.

Outsole 24% Amazonian rubber and 29% rice waste.

Insole 52% sugar cane and 23% organic cotton.

L-Foam cushion 30% natural latex from Brazil. It brings comfort and protection against vibrations.

Made in Brazil.

Image: Veja x Amélie Pichard

About Amélie Pichard

Launched in 2011, the brand Amélie Pichard is wellknown for its iconic metallic crocodile bags. When it comes to conceiving her items such as accessories or shoes, this French designer rather respects the tempo given by artisanship than the one followed by Fashion Week. Amélie Pichard plays with clichés, humor and sassiness. Living between Paris and the countryside, the designer entertains her social media with provocative and off-the-wall.

About Veja

Since 2005, VEJA has been creating sneakers in a different way, mixing social projects, economic justice and ecological materials.

Launch date: October 27, 2022

Image: Veja x Amélie Pichard