Veja x ba&sh collaboration

VEJA and ba&sh envision a sneaker with vintage inspiration from the 70’s as they work on a design that evokes a wintry sunset. ba&sh suggests including its favorite material, the suede, and VEJA brings an outdoor touch with the sole. This co-creation process is illustrated by the waves and the color scheme on the back of the style.

Veja x ba&sh, courtesy of Veja

Alveomesh

The Alveomesh is a technical fabric made out exclusively of recycled polyester.

Leather

The leather comes from farms in Uruguay. It is tanned in Brazil without using any hazardous or prohibited chemicals The tanneries are Gold-certified by the Leather Working Group.

Suede

The suede comes from farms of Rio Grande do Sul, in the south of Brazil.

T.P.U.

Vibram sole

VEJA and Vibram developed a sole mixing ecological materials and Vibram’s technology. Vibram is the world leader in technical soles. The midsole contains 70% of sugar cane, the outsole 30% of Amazonian rubber and 25% of rice waste.

Veja

Since 2005, VEJA has been creating sneakers in a different way, mixing social projects, economic justice and ecological materials.

ba&sh

Two childhood friends passionate about fashion change their lives to fulfill their dream: give life to their ideal wardrobe and share it with other women. Barbara and Sharon proposed their first collection in 2003 and opened their first boutique in Paris one year later. The women’s ready-to-wear brand combines travel-inspired prints and Parisian elegance in a bohemian style.

Veja x ba&sh. Photographer: Adeline Mai