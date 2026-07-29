Vero Moda launches FW26 collection with wool, corduroy and check patterns

Fashion brand Vero Moda presents its fall/winter 2026 collection, titled 'A Step Into Autumn'. The accompanying campaign was partly shot in Frederiksberg Gardens in Copenhagen.

Credits: Vero Moda

According to Vero Moda, the collection focuses primarily on knitwear and statement coats, featuring a combination of heavy and light knits. It incorporates wool fabrics, corduroy and suede, with check patterns appearing as a recurring element throughout the collection. The colour palette consists of grey, brown, green and deep red hues. Necklines are also a key feature, ranging from turtlenecks to open collars that are perfect for layering.

"With 'A Step Into Autumn', we celebrate this transition with rich materials, warm colours and silhouettes that bring ease, confidence and a sense of renewal to your daily wardrobe," said Thilde Mynte Andersen Skovgård, international brand identity manager at Vero Moda.

Credits: Vero Moda

The collection will be available from August 25.