Versace: born from the ocean

Versace was born from the ocean. The Mediterranean mythology at the heart of the House pervades its mentality from the beach to the city. For La Vacanza 2025, Versace reconnects with its oceanic roots in Women’s and Men’s Collections steeped in a lifestyle suspended between sea and land.

From swimwear to homewear

Fusing coastal dress codes for day and evening, the proposals transition from swimwear into leisure and formalwear in wardrobes adorned with new adaptations of the House’s historical Trésors de la Mer motif. Applied to travel objects – towels, wraps, slippers – the patterns evolve the ongoing exploration of Versace Home within the context of fashion.

Illuminating the adaptation of Versace’s visual language from fashion to ambience, a campaign photographed by Zoë Ghertner illustrates the transition between shore and city central to the collection. Imagery shot on the beach pays homage to the antique genetics of Versace with nods to the archaeological artefacts that inspire Versace Home, while interior settings conjure swimming pool culture and spatial design.

The collection’s sea-centric motifs serve as symbols of a commitment to the preservation of the treasures of the ocean initiated by Versace as part of its devotion to all aspects of diversity, including biodiversity. For La Vacanza, the House collaborates with Coral Gardeners – an organisation which restores damaged reefs – by adopting nine thousand coral fragments in French Polynesia.