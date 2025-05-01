Versace La Cavanza 2025 campaign featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Versace introduces its new campaign starring two-time GRAMMY® Award winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter. Embodying the authentic spirit of the House through a contemporary lens, the artist appears in a series of images photographed by Carlijn Jacobs. Centred around La Vacanza 2025, the campaign captures the collection’s transformative pool-to-occasion spirit in a poolside atmosphere imbued with the classic language of Hollywood. The images highlight

Versace’s signature Tag bag in new animations echoing the character of the collection. With surroundings nodding at the emblems of Versace Home, the images illustrate La Vacanza’s expression of the Versace way of living and the House’s all-encompassing world from wardrobe to travel and homeware. The collaboration marks the second Versace campaign for Sabrina Carpenter.

Shot by Carlijn Jacobs Credits: Versace