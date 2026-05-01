Versace SS26 eyewear campaign: Singular strength and sensuality

Versace unveils the Spring Summer 2026 eyewear campaign. A confronting portrait of modern glamour, photographed by Frank Lebon.

Capturing the House’s fearless intensity and intimacy, the images gather Versace’s embodied community—a collective of singular and uncompromising figures, including dancer and choreographer Lexee Smith, model Chu Wong, musician and poet Chuquimamani-Condori, and actor Kazuya Tanabe.

Credits: Versace

Credits: Versace

Together, they express the House’s definitive clash of couture and the street, with a collision of refined classicism and the raw power of Lebon’s lens—an expression carrying the magnitude of Versace’s Magna Grecia heritage, inspiring the modernist frames bearing the signature Medusa.

Credits: Versace

Spring Summer 2026 eyewear will be available at Versace stores and online from April 30th.