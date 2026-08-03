Versace's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign 'Versace Obsessed, Chapter II' revisits the House's archive

Italian luxury house Versace has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, titled 'Versace Obsessed, Chapter II'. Described as the latest evolution of an ongoing narrative for the House, the campaign reinforces Versace's influence by bringing rediscovered and previously unseen icons back into view. Photographed by Steven Meisel, it presents a series of cinematic vignettes that bridge past, present and future while capturing Versace's hold on a new generation.

The campaign draws on the House's own visual history, surrounding its imagery with artefacts and objects drawn from the Versace archive to assert what it calls the singular attitude of the brand. Archival magazines spanning the 1990s and 2000s pair Meisel's earlier photography for the House with previously unseen material, while rare volumes of Vanitas, the magazine associated with Gianni Versace, trace the origins of his opulent design world.

Credits: Versace

This dialogue with the past runs through the Fall/Winter 2026 collection itself, which revisits the codes established by Gianni and Donatella Versace: grit paired with glamour, the divine set against the raw, classicism alongside the street. The collection carries an uncomplicated elegance, unrestrained by convention, built around the House's signature motifs, including the Medusa head and the Greca pattern, alongside a contrast of leather and gold.

'Versace Obsessed, Chapter II' positions the House's archive as a living reference point, using it to reassert Versace's legacy through a contemporary lens.

Creative direction and the campaign's films were overseen by Ferdinando Verderi. Styling is by Karl Templer, make-up by Pat McGrath of Streeters, and hair by Guido Palau of Art + Commerce. Jin Soon Choi of Home Agency worked on nails, Jeremy Hall served as film director of photography, Mary Howard of MHS Artists led set design, and Julia Lange of Art Partner handled casting. The campaign features talent Saar Mansvelt Beck, Alaina Rae, Elodie Guipaud, Bai Ruien and Wiley Rhoads.