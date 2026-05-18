Vibrant, playful and full of 80s-tinged energy: Mr Marvis’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection

Inspired by the bold optimism of the 80s, MR MARVIS’ Spring/Summer 2026 campaign captures a confident, playful energy that is rooted in spontaneity and seizing the moment. Think unexpected detours on road trips, marvellous nights in town and slow mornings followed by a cheeky siesta. As an expert in shorts and trousers, the Amsterdam-based brand builds on its strong foundations to create a complete wardrobe for the modern gentleman who embodies effortless style. Balancing timeless design with a vibrant colour offering, the collection offers an expressive range of everyday essentials.

MR MARVIS’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection unfolds like a film through a series of cinematic mini campaigns on the sun-drenched Balearic island of Mallorca. Known for its pristine yet rugged beauty, it’s a setting that embraces contradictions – perfect for style chameleons who easily dress up or down, depending on the occasion.

Credits: Mr Marvis

Signature silhouettes and new essentials

MR MARVIS continues to expand beyond its core, building a complete wardrobe for spring and summer. Designed for lightweight layering, the brand’s versatile shirts, polos, cardigans and overshirts slot seamlessly into any existing wardrobe. Colour remains at the core of the MR MARVIS identity, and Spring/Summer 2026 introduces several bold yet timeless new shades, inspired by the sun-faded, natural hues of the location and vibrant colours of 80s leisure culture.

The brand also adds new key styles to its shorts and trousers collection. With its shorter, more relaxed silhouette, The Short Weekenders nod to the 80s, reflecting a more adventurous, confident approach to men’s dressing, as shorter lengths continue to gain momentum. The Techwools bring a new dimension to tailoring with a lightweight, wrinkle-resistant design that suits formal styling and casual wear alike.

Credits: Mr Marvis

Following last year’s launch of the signature Club Marevista fragrance and sun protection, the brand also expands its resortwear collection via an exclusive collaboration, with umbrella-printed T-shirts, printed shorts, swim shorts and a luxurious beach towel. These pieces reinforce MR MARVIS’ position as a lifestyle brand rooted in comfort, quality and understated elegance. Every garment is made in Portugal, in line with the brand’s long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, quality and responsible production. Expert attention to detail, combined with the use of premium materials and a perfected fit, ensures that each piece is designed to stand the test of time.

A cinematic summer

For Spring/Summer 2026, MR MARVIS introduces a new storytelling format: a series of cinematic mini campaigns, each capturing a distinct seasonal moment. Every chapter explores a different aspect of contemporary European life, and together, they weave a cohesive narrative. Subtle cultural references – from the sun-soaked escapism of Miami Vice to the playful hedonism of Club Tropicana, and from film-inspired desert scenes to tennis court encounters – inform the mood and direction of the campaign as a whole. At the centre of it all is the marvellous MR MARVIS man: confident, cultured, playful, and always surrounded by the right people.