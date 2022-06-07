Vicky Pattison launches her Summer Edit with Pour Moi

Vicky Pattison teams up with the global lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi for a second time to create her latest Summer Edit, full of stylish, stunning lingerie, sculpting swimwear and fabulous clothing. The new Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit, will help you bring out your inner confidence - getting you ready to take on anything the day throws at you!

Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit, courtesy of the brand

It’s time we start celebrating our differences, rather than covering them up and body positivity advocate and Pour Moi babe, Vicky Pattison, is here to help you take on the new season in style, highlighting your best assets!

Vicky says “I've spent years with my boobs falling out the top and my cheeks falling out the bottom of bikinis, so it's really lovely to be working with a brand that not only I’m proud to wear, but also that just fits really well. I'm excited for selfish reasons, but also, I'm just excited to see women enjoy themselves in the brand.”

Vicky Pattison’s Summer Edit with Pour Moi is full of looks that not only make you look good, but feel confident too. Tracking down the right size and support in the fashion-forward style you like can seem a little challenging, but look no further, with this edit, you will find all the solutions you need. With pieces ranging from an B to J cup, up to a 42 back and sizes from 8 - 20, you’re bound to find your perfect fit.

As Summer approaches you want to highlight your best features instead of concealing your assets. As seen on Vicky, Pour Moi’s Samoa Wrap Over Control Swimsuit will have you beach ready and in total control. This swimsuit has a controlling mid-section, a beautiful tie belt strategically placed to fit and flatter, and a V-neck top made to make the most of your cleavage. You’ll almost certainly feel fabulous in this swimsuit and get the confidence boost you need, whilst showcasing your silhouette.

Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit, courtesy of the brand

It’s impossible to ignore the Lingerie as Outwear trend - it’s a classic trend that has stood the test of time. Vicky is seen in the classic soft broderie detail Swoon Underwired Bustier which is the perfect piece to keep you on trend. This longline plunging bustier flatters and enhances your natural shape. Steal the look from Vicky and team with a pair of Pour Moi’s mom jeans.

Vicky stuns in one of Pour Moi’s bestselling dresses, the Bella Slinky Recycled Jersey Tie Sleeve Tea Dress - flattering, comfortable and made with sustainable fabrics. It really does have it all! Made with recycled polyester so you can do your bit for the planet, it's made by repurposing plastic bottles that would normally end up in the ocean. This light and breathable dress is designed in a slinky jersey fabric that skims your curves. It's the perfect dress to give you ultimate body confidence, no matter your shape or size.

Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit, courtesy of the brand

Keep it real and feel every bit as confident as Vicky does in these sexy and comfortable styles. Your new seasonal wardrobe starts here, so get ready to feel your glam and embrace your body with the brand new Vicky Pattison Edit. Official credit: The Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit is available from 26th May 2022, exclusively online at www.pourmoi.co.uk