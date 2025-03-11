Victoria’s Secret & Co. Launches First Digital Product Passports

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is launching its first Digital Product Passport (DPP) in February 2025 on select collections including the Victoria’s Secret’s Signature Cotton T-shirt Bra and VSX Featherweight Max Sports Bra. The bra will feature a QR code that can be scanned by the customer, taking them to an enriched experience of the product. The DPP houses detailed information about materials, the product's journey from raw material to finished goods, and new features to enhance the customer experience like “easy reorder.”

"We're excited to introduce the Digital Product Passport, an important step in our commitment to transparency. By providing detailed insights into our product journey’s, we're giving our customers easy access to important information about the products they wear, which in turn helps customers feel good about their purchase,” said Emily Farshchi, Traceability Manager, VS&Co.

“We’re especially proud that our DPPs will highlight the direct sourcing partnerships we have with four family farms in Alabama,” said Sarah Moore, AVP of ESG at VS&Co. “We’ve produced more than 90 million Signature Cotton products made with cotton sourced directly from our farm partners. Our DPPs connect customers to the growers and makers behind their product.”

Working towards a transparent future

DPPs also make it easier to repair and recycle products by providing key information about materials and care. This helps ensure garments are processed correctly at the end of their life, reducing waste and supporting circular fashion. Since 2021, VS&Co has partnered with Debrand, founded by Amelia Eleitier, to improve garment recycling and extend the life of materials.

"Victoria’s Secret & Co. is committed to enhancing supply chain transparency, offering customers deeper insights into the journey of their purchases,” said Chris Callieri, Chief Supply Chain Officer, VS&Co. He adds, “Transparency is good business — it builds trust, highlights the intentional decisions we make in our product development, and demonstrates our suppliers’ commitments to sustainability.”

To review the contents of a Digital Product Passport, scan this code with your phone.