Vila launches new occasion collection

VILA unveils Symphony of Shapes – the Occasion SS26 collection – launching on 19 March 2026.

Flowing dresses meet clean, tailored lines. Defined waists shape the look, while ruffles and voluminous sleeves add softness and motion. Bright notes and vibrant accents meet in harmony, and florals, dots, and delicate embroidery bring depth and texture.

Credits: VILA

Credits: VILA

From shorter dresses to fluid, floor-length styles, the collection is designed for evenings that linger, celebrations that matter, and moments worth dressing up for.