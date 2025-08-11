VILA Pre-Autumn 25 collection: In-between Spaces

Shot within the concrete poetry of Espai Xavier Corberó, where structure meets emotion and light creates a narrative, this pre-autumn collection explores four distinctive elements that define this season of change: timeless denim, grounding brown, rich texture and effortless jackets.

Timeless Denim

Classic denim silhouettes are reimagined with modern cuts and washes, offering versatile staples for the evolving wardrobe.

Credits: VILA

Grounding Brown

Earthy tones of brown provide a sense of warmth and stability, featured in flowing dresses, comfortable tops, and key layering pieces.

Rich Texture

The collection explores a variety of tactile fabrics in jackets, tops and knits that add depth and dimension to every look.

Effortless Jackets

Lightweight jackets provide the perfect layering piece, offering both style and practicality for the transeasonal period ahead.

Each piece exists in beautiful equilibrium-balancing certainty with anticipation, familiarity with discovery. Meaningful chapters unfold in moments of transition, poised between what was and what will be. Embrace this exquisite state of in-between, find beauty in transformation, and write your own style story as summer yields to autumn's first embrace.

