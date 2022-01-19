Visual Impact and Unquestionable Heritage from Gola Classics for AW22

AW22 presents a confidence that’s reflected through bold colour combinations and Gola’s ability to effortlessly draw on its sporting roots, the result is a committed aesthetic with visual impact. Gola’s new season presentation allows for a sartorial shift without compromising on comfort, something we’ve all grown to desire. This combination of unquestionable heritage, colour with a twist and everyday versatility means the new season for Gola reigns supreme.

The new collection for men, women and children covers a number of trend relevant looks with a mix of classic heritage and modernity. Our much loved every day footwear choice, the trainer, is still on everyone’s radar and with a variety of looks Gola nails key seasonal trends.

Minimalist Commuter – colour and comfort infused with an urbanist appeal to offer looks that sit with the commute to the city as well as lunch with friends, it’s not too sporty but has pace covered, styles such as Tempest and Daytona suit this look perfectly.

Colour Therapy – Brave colour mixing is where it’s at, wear head to toe to really rock the mood lifting look. Colour makes us happy and Gola’s selection of options in its best selling Grandslam Trident style addresses this perfectly.

Sartorial Revival – Much has been inked about our need to dress up and make an impression. With a new elegance, ‘sartorial revival’ gives a refreshed smart/casual to gravitate to, heritage classics such as Bullet, Hurricane and Harrier achieve this with ease.

All-weather Function – Because no one can rely on the weather the need to be prepared is always prevalent. Looking the part with ease is Altitude, offering a fusion of the great outdoors with the comfort of a trainer.

‘80s Revival – AW22 takes a nostalgic approach by borrowing colours and silhouettes from the ‘80s to give a trip down memory lane, these are brought to life with options in Chicago and Grandslam.