Vivobarefoot launches 98 percent natural sneaker in partnership with natural fiber Welding’s NFW PLIANT™

Vivobarefoot announces the launch of the Gobi II Sneaker Leather a pioneering step forward in regenerative design created in partnership with Natural Fiber Welding. Featuring the innovative NFW Pliant™ outsole, the new silhouette blends timeless sneaker aesthetics with a radically natural construction - bringing wearers closer to the ground and closer to nature.

The Gobi II Sneaker Leather embodies Vivobarefoot’s mission to create fully biodegradable, circular footwear. Crafted from 98 percent natural materials, it marks significant progress towards the brand’s goal of producing 100 percent natural, regenerative barefoot wear.

Tread lightly. Get closer.

At first glance, the Gobi II Sneaker may look like a classic everyday sneaker - but beneath the surface lies a fundamentally different approach to footwear. Designed to reconnect people with natural movement, the shoe delivers a barefoot fit and feel, allowing for maximum sensory feedback and freedom of motion. Central to this innovation is the NFW Pliant™ outsole, developed in collaboration with Natural Fiber Welding. Made from 100% natural rubber, the outsole offers durability, flexibility, and performance - without reliance on synthetic plastics.

NFW Pliant™ x Vivobarefoot. Credits: Vivobarefoot

Designed for circularity

In line with Vivobarefoot’s commitment to circular design, the Gobi II Sneaker is built with its end-of-life in mind. Once worn, customers are encouraged to return their shoes through the brand’s Revivo program, extending the product lifecycle and reducing waste. The shoe’s material composition reflects this philosophy:

Upper: Chrome-free leather from Buriram, Hyphalite, and soft cow suede

Lining: Chrome-free Ayutthaya leather

Laces: Organic cotton

Insole: 100 percentcork

Outsole: Natural Rubber NFW Pliant™

Credits: Vivobarefoot

A step towards regenerative footwear

The launch signals a major milestone in the evolution of sustainable footwear - where performance, style, and environmental responsibility are no longer trade-offs but essential, integrated elements. By combining material innovation with barefoot design principles, Vivobarefoot continues to challenge industry norms and redefine what modern footwear can be. The Gobi II Sneaker Leather is available now via Vivobarefoot channels and select global retailers.