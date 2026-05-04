VivoBiome Unveils Tabi Gen 02, Pushing Scan-to-Print Footwear into the Future with ‘Carbon’

VivoBiome presents new groundbreaking scan-to-print footwear the VivoBiome Tabi Gen 02 in Partnership with Carbon a next-gen leader in advanced digital manufacturing. Vivobarefoot unveils VivoBiome Tabi Gen 02, the next evolution of its groundbreaking scan-to-print footwear - and a bold reinvention of the humble flip-flop that fits your feet.

Credits: Vivobarefoot

Lighter, more flexible and more comfortable, Tabi Gen 02 builds on the original with improved fit and feel; delivering a more refined and totally personalised barefoot experience. This is not just another sandal. It is fully bespoke footwear, shaped entirely by the unique biology of your feet.

Step into the future of freedom.

Scan-to-Print Footwear: Personalised for enhanced natural movement

Developed as part of Vivobarefoot’s flagship innovation platform, VivoBiome, Tabi Gen 02 represents a radical shift in how footwear is designed, made, and experienced. Each pair is created from an individual foot scan and produced on demand using advanced 3D-printing technology. The result is a level of personalisation, comfort, and natural movement that traditional footwear cannot achieve. Rather than forcing the foot into a standardised shape, Tabi Gen 02 is shaped by you - supporting natural mobility and reconnecting you from the ground up.

Credits: Vivobarefoot

A New Standard for Barefoot Footwear

Every Tabi sandal is precisely formed from your scan, matching the exact anatomical shape of your feet. The signature split-toe design allows the big toe to move independently - a critical driver of balance, propulsion, and natural movement. The result is a second-skin experience that enhances strength, stability, and sensory feedback. The most barefoot sandal in the world that is personalised

Powered by Carbon: Next-generation materials & manufacturing

VivoBiome is powered by a strategic partnership with Carbon, a leader in advanced digital manufacturing. Using Carbon’s breakthrough 3D-printing technology and newly developed lightweight foamed material, Tabi Gen 02 achieves a step-change in performance - delivering enhanced feel, flexibility, and responsiveness while significantly reducing material usage.This advanced additive process along with vivobiomes scan-to-print IP enables low-waste, on-demand production, making it possible to manufacture each pair only when needed, and precisely to the individual The result is a fundamentally new model of footwear production with a brand-new high-performance lightweight, durable material: scan-to-print, bespoke to you, and distributed manufacturing hubs at scale.

Credits: Vivobarefoot

Founder Perspective

“We’re not making footwear people desire. We’re making footwear that fits feet - and people recognise it as the closest experience to barefoot freedom. A personalised one.”— Asher Clark, Co-Founder, Vivobarefoot

“This isn’t just a sandal — it’s a shift to personal. Built from your body, for your movement. Everyday footwear that trains, recovers, and frees your feet.”— Asher Clark, Co-Founder, Vivobarefoot

About VivoBiome

VivoBiome is Vivobarefoot’s innovation platform, building the future of footwear through personalisation, computational design, and distributed manufacturing.

Mission

To create the world’s first personalised barefoot footwear platform — an always-on, low-waste system powered by foot-scan data, enabling bespoke fit, natural movement, and local on-demand production

Credits: Vivobarefoot

What VivoBiome delivers

Personalised scan-to-print design system - IP-protected computational design built on individual foot data

Best-in-class barefoot - as close to natural movement as possible, starting with a scan

On-demand, low-waste production - distributed manufacturing, made close to the customer

Direct-to-consumer advantage - powered by Vivobarefoot’s 3M global community and premium barefoot category position

We’re not just making footwear. We’re building a new system for it.

Personalised. Low waste. Fit for the future.