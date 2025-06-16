Von Dutch x Sailor Jerry Unite for "Lucky 13" Collaboration

A limited-edition headwear drop inspired by global tattoo studio tradition on a somewhat unlucky day. Two Von Dutch trucker baseball caps with official Sailor Jerry flash art launching June 6, 2025 worldwide on VonDutch.com.

Iconic American brands Von Dutch and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, a spirits brand crafted in honor of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, are teaming up to launch Lucky 13 - a limited-edition headwear collaboration celebrating the rebellious spirit of Friday the 13th and the deep cultural ties between tattoos, streetwear, and Americana.

The drop, features a pair of bold co-branded trucker caps, pays tribute to the Friday the 13th flash tattoo tradition, where thousands of people line up across the world for good luck-infused ink featuring the wearable iconic symbols of rebellion from the Sailor Jerry catalogue.

Credits: Von Dutch

Available in lavender and tan, the two limited-edition trucker caps were created with exclusive Sailor Jerry tattoo flash art, blending retro-inspired iconography with classic flash graphic in signature Von Dutch styling. Each cap features a black mesh back, embroidered Von Dutch logo patch, with branded trims.

Launched Friday the 13th, 2025

Friday the 13th has become a cultural staple in the tattoo world, known for flash tattoo specials that celebrate rebellion, superstition, and self-expression. Originally popularized by tattoo legend Oliver Peck in the 1990s, the tradition flips the fear of 'unlucky 13' into a community event, offering themed tattoos like skulls, daggers, and black cats to first-timers and collectors alike.

“Sailor Jerry is a true American original, just like Von Dutch,” said Meryam Khodja, brand director for Von Dutch, owned by WSG Brands. “This collaboration is a must-have original creation for the rule-breakers, the risk-takers and true fans of each brand. It’s about making your own luck on a day most consider unlucky. The perfect contradiction that is very Von Dutch”