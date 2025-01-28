Wales Bonner launches the Autumn Winter 2025 'Selah' menswear collection lookbook

The Wales Bonner Autumn Winter 2025 collection is a romantic vision of the artist at work. The studio becomes setting, where ritual systems produce delicate compositions. Artisanal craft processes are revisited in indigo-dyed utility silhouettes with corduroy contrasts, while gold lock closures adorn hard-wearing coats in Italian leather and Japanese canvas. In knitwear, mended and darned, we visualise the gestures and rhythms evident in the process of making, providing a window into the devotional interaction between artist and material.

The collection includes a collaboration with Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, specifically his now decade-long, ongoing conceptual project, The Black Image Corporation. The project is part of Gates’ commitment to celebrate, preserve and reactivate the archives of the Johnson Publishing Company, highlighting images that honour the Black woman’s role in shaping culture globally. The experimental archival project is made possible by his friendship with Linda Johnson Rice, the daughter of John and Eunice Johnson, founders of Johnson Publishing Company. In denim jacquards and cobalt blue overdyed-prints, images from the archives of Ebony and Jet magazines, photographs by Moneta Sleet Jr. and Isaac Sutton, resound with an inspired glamour.

Credits: Wales Bonner

Throughout the menswear offering, tailoring in black, deep brown and gray-melange expands on Wales Bonner codes. Durable utility is contrasted by sensuality in occasion wear. Academic wool is accentuated by navy velvet details, suede flats and leather boots are enlivened by metal studs, and the Jewel Mary Jane is reissued in gold. This season’s adidas Originals by Wales Bonner brings a luxury sensibility through tailored sportswear silhouettes and leather bowling bags.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with heritage English makers Crombie Ltd. sees a classic grate coat crafted from navy wool with leather finishing. On a reimagined cavalry uniform made in partnership with Savile Row tailors Anderson and Sheppard, satin contrasts and embossed gold buttons shine with an assured elegance.