WAWWA: We Invite You To View Our -SS23 Collection

I wanted to introduce you to WAWWA…

We are a Manchester based brand that stands for; 'Planet and People Before Profits', which means we create everything with a minimal impact on the planet, using organic + recycled materials alongside creating a positive impact socially, by paying real living wages, donating clothing to those less fortunate through our 1+1 collection and more.

We will be showcasing our Spring/Summer 2023 Collection at shows in Bristol and Manchester next month and would love to invite you along to view it.

Our Spring/Summer ‘23 collection boasts a carefully curated range of casual and wearable styles that are designed for durability and made to last. We’ve utilised sustainable and recycled materials to create functional garments that are designed for all genders. However, this season see’s the launch of a more comprehensive range of women’s specific styles, catering for a more femine look.

This year marks a turning point for WAWWA, as we have taken the majority of our production in-house, in our independent Manchester based factory. We are proud that the decision - born out of challenging times, with a global shortage of organic cotton and partner factories unable to supply our seasonal orders - has brought our long term goal into fruition.

Due to the expansion of our factory, the majority of the accessories and woven styles on offer, plus a good proportion of our jersey is now all being made by us. In doing so, we have ultimate control over how these pieces are produced, creating a truly transparent supply chain. By designing, sampling and producing as much as possible in-house we are cutting out numerous back and forth between factories, reducing the carbon footprint of each garment.

We’re excited to show you our best collection to date and hope to see you soon at the Bristol or Manchester shows!

Please contact Ben@wawwa.co if you'd like to book in for an appointment.

WAWWA, courtesy of the brand