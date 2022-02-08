Wear your heart on your shirt, Eton launches Valentine’s Day Limited Edition

To celebrate the most loving day of the year, Valentine’s Day, Eton launches a unique take on its most iconic shirt, the Signature Twill, as well as a matching pocket square. A shirt is often an expression of personal style, however, Eton’s Valentine’s Day shirt was made to express, and share, love to our near and dear ones - or to that special someone.

The shirt is decorated with a discreet embroidered heart at the front placket, and the pocket square features the same symbol in one corner. Wear the shirt and the pocket square when you want to express your love in style - to a dinner with your loved one, at a wedding, or for a romantic stroll through the city.

Picture: Eton, Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Shirt, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Eton, Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Pocket Square, courtesy of the brand

Made from exclusive Extra Long Staple cotton, the wrinkle-free shirt comes in crisp white and is available in Slim and Contemporary fit. The retail price is $260. The pocket square is also made of cotton and costs $80.

The products are available online at etonshirts.com, and in selected stores.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its own official online store, brand stores in New York, Los Angeles, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, El Corte Inglés, La Rinascente, and KaDeWe.