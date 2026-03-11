Weekend Max Mara SS26 ad campaign: destination Mallorca
Destination Mallorca!
Get ready for an adventure with the new spring/summer 2026 advertising campaign by Weekend Max Mara. It is a journey of freedom and exploration on the island of Majorca, Spain, amidst the sun's glow and the warm light of sunsets.
The protagonist unleashes her adventurous spirit on an unforgettable road trip, balancing the thrill of discovering new places with the comfort of carefully selected looks. Travelling through the sun-kissed landscapes of this idyllic Mediterranean island, along winding roads, overlooking breathtaking views and through picturesque stone villages, every moment becomes an indelible memory.
The images naturally capture the essence of an escape, full of joyful and carefree moments, including unexpected adventures. Each stop along the way reveals moments of relaxation where the collection takes centre stage, designed to reflect the atmosphere and mood of the moment. Lightweight layers – trench coats, shirts, printed A-line dresses, coordinated sets, stripes, fresh kaftans, khaki trousers and much more – blend nonchalantly into the journey.
The neutral earth tones are reassuringly elegant. Vibrant touches of red and nectarine shades bring warmth, while the prints are lively and playful.
Every curve presents a new adventure, every stop tells a new story, and every look expresses personality.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the journey.
