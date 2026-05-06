Welcome to the Boss Summer Club

To celebrate the launch of its Summer Resort 2026 selection, Boss is teaming up with Soho House for a two-week pop-up at Miami Pool House from May 1-14, transforming it into Boss Summer Club: an unmissable poolside destination. This will include event activations throughout May across music, wellness, and dining and followed by events at Soho Beach House Miami.

Located on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater, a design district known for its galleries, museums and street art, Miami Pool House’s creative atmosphere sets the scene for a collaboration that showcases Boss’s vibrant Summer Resort selection, alongside its expertise in precision tailoring.

Credits: Hugo Boss

At Miami Pool House, Boss Summer Club will offer a premium, sun‑soaked oasis, where members can discover the Boss way of life in an immersive setting that blends product, styling, and atmosphere. An exclusive poolside branded area will feature a shoppable pop-up with curated product displays, while a dedicated experience space will bring the story of a Boss summer to life. From May 14-31, members can also experience the Boss Summer Club at Soho Beach House Miami, Soho House’s oceanfront outpost in the city, through special events and experiences that further capture the spirit of Boss Summer Resort 2026.

Cultural program highlights across the Houses include a Miami Grand Prix™ kick-off party with Ja Rule, race weekend screenings, and a finale party with Chloé Caillet. Members and guests will also enjoy sets from Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, a One Night Only dinner with Argentinian chef Deborah De Corral, and expert wellness workshops with Case Kenny and Brittany Berger.

Credits: Hugo Boss

This partnership creates immersive, memorable moments of engagement, inviting guests to step into the world of Boss through relaxation, community, and celebration. In Miami, Boss reinforces its position not only as a fashion authority, but as a global lifestyle brand that shapes how Boss fans live and socialize.

The celebration of Boss’s 2026 resortwear launch kicked off on May 3 with an exclusive dinner and after-party at Miami Pool House. Guests, including Boss brand ambassador Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Mikaela Shiffrin, Chase Stokes, Emilia Mernes. Robbie G.K., June Diane Raphael, Matthew Broome, Greta Onieogou, Antoni Porowski, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Eva Ruíz. All wore Boss looks for the occasion.

Credits: Hugo Boss

The Boss Summer Resort 2026 selection delivers smart, coordinated looks, premium swimwear, select linen pieces, refined summer tailoring separates, and on-point holiday-ready accessories – a complete wardrobe for sun, city, and everything in between.

Menswear comes in a cool, modern palette of white, lavender blue, sandstone glow, grey mélange, and grisaille, while womenswear leans into sun-drenched shades of mocha, lavender, white, rose, and brown. Every look is built to meet the dress code effortlessly – looking just as strong on the beach as it does in the city, from poolside to rooftop bar.

Boss and Soho House will continue with their collaboration later this year to provide members unique, only-at-Soho House highlights during key cultural moments and tennis events

The Boss Summer Resort styles will be available at Boss stores worldwide, on the website, and via wholesale partners.