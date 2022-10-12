Welcome to the world of “COSMIC FANTASIES”, quality knitwear from beyond the galaxy.

As usual, only natural yarns are used and all knitwear is 100% made in Scotland & Ireland.

For the first time ever we expanded our collection into a total look with all woven pieces fully made in Belgium with premium fabrics.

Howlin' Cosmic Fantaisies collection

Our latest collection is now worldwide for sale in selected stores like: Ssense, Goodhood, Bergdorf Goodman NY, Mr Porter, END., Matches Fashion, Biffi, Merci, Beaker, San Francisco Market, Platform, Neighbour, Morrison and many more. Please email us for the complete list.

We are an Antwerp based knitwear brand.

Since 1981 we have been producing quality knitwear in Scotland and in 2009 we launched our new label Howlin’ (scottish slang for smelly). The way of manufacturing remains traditional but Howlin' offers more room for fantasy in shape and pattern.

At Howlin’ we strive for timeless, playful products that are made with care. So whether it is a scarf or a shaggy waistcoat; all our products are individually manufactured and hand finished by traditionally skilled craftsmen in either Scotland, Ireland or Belgium using the highest quality yarns possible.

Small is beautiful.