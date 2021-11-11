What makes Arzu Kara Eco-Friendly and Socially Conscious?

What makes a fashion brand sustainable? Can you just label yourself as sustainable and not change any aspect of your business? This is unfortunately what a lot of brands do. We believe that you have to tick three elements before you can call your brand that:

1- It has to be better for the environment

2- Better/ethical for the workers

3- Better for the future

For luxury indie women’s wear brand Arzu Kara, sustainability took another meaning and it all changed after she had two children and witnessed the unnecessary waste we produce in our daily lives. “We have always being a conscious brand, produced in limited numbers in reputable small manufacturers with minimal carbon footprint but watching my daughters grow and seeing the effects of global warming firsthand I decided to change our direction more so our children can have a better future”

Our social role is also vitally important! We employ talented craftswomen knitters who are only able to work from their own home (which reduces our carbon emission immensely as they don’t have to commute to a workplace) turn their undiscovered/unappreciated skills into income. There is no machinery, pure art which again helps to reduce our energy consumption. We pay them directly and give them an opportunity to flourish and become economically more independent.

We use GOTS certified organic yarn and our permanent collection is filled with classic but timeless pieces with an edge. We also include cashmere/wool coats in our permanent collection that are made in Italy in a small family run factory. You’ll only need to invest in one Arzu Kara coat as it should last you a lifetime and it will never go out of fashion. As a Sustainable brand we focus on quality, using materials and finishes that are made to last as well as being kind to the environment... In choosing sustainable brands that provide quality, you can reduce your waste as well as the amount of clothing that you buy (also saving you money). We ask consumers to question their clothing brand. A sustainable brand will be able to answer all your questions, stay true and ethical. Support indie brands.