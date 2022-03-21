Who is Mr. Crossbow?

The face that hides behind Mr. Crossbow is a face that resembles all of us. Mr. Crossbow transfers through his brand many traits that are common in empowerment with both males and females.

Mr. Crossbow does not just stand as a brand who uses a bow and an arrow in symbolizing their brand, they actually stand behind empowering and making people feel empowered and confident when they wear it.

The bow and the arrow create a form of a crossbow which makes the connection to something mysterious and hidden which, in fact, adds the deeper meaning to our brand. Shooting from a crossbow requires inner peace and discipline, on the other hand, the arrow symbolizes speed, precision and determination, which represents the principle of power.

The upper body collection has a bow symbol on the back, while the cap collection has an arrow symbol, which makes Mr. Crossbow achieve their visual appearance supported by their argument of it being a “Crossbow”.

Hence our slogan reads:

“Your body is the bow. Your head is the arrow. You are Mr.Crossbow. Choose your target!”

The Mr. Crossbow, courtesy of the brand

About the company

Mr. Crossbow is an inspiring lifestyle fashion brand. With a strong focus on design, immaculate cuts and a combination of metal and fabrics, standing out in the market, in both style and quality.

The brand was founded in 2019 in Serbia, when a group of friends, more precisely a group of fashion, graphic and industrial designers, decided to establish a brand for those who want something completely unique, powerful, quality and luxurious.

The company launched an online store mrcrossbow.com and started selling their first products, cotton caps with a metal arrow on the visor.

The first launched collection attracted a lot of attention and the costumers were intrigued with the unique look of Mr. Crossbow’s cap.

Our idea is to create something that will help people define themselves, make them feel comfortable in their own skin and yet look stylish.

Nowadays fashion is not just a piece of clothing but an important part of personality, lifestyle, and success.

The story of Mr. Crossbow is begins with creation. One product is not the end of a successful collaboration, but the beginning. The customer is in harmony with what he is wearing, and that is the message for you: "Choose your target"!

