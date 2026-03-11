'Why couldn’t you get a proper job?': Hugo launches Red Means Go – a new platform for fearless ambition

Many young people grow up navigating the gap between what's expected of them and what they truly want to pursue. Yet a new generation is emerging—one that's quietly rejecting the corporate grind to redefine success on their own terms.

In a world that keeps telling them to stay put, they're choosing to GO. HUGO is responding to this cultural shift with its new campaign, Red Means Go: a mantra that celebrates those who leave behind what no longer serves them to pursue something self-made – whether that's a creative career, a business, or a new way of living.

"The world tells you to stay," said James Foster, SVP Global Marketing at HUGO BOSS. "But for a generation quietly rejecting the corporate grind, ambition isn't just climbing – it's knowing when to go. Every day brings a new headline telling you the dream every other generation was handed is no longer available. A half-as-good life costs twice as much. And yet – you still create. Red Means GO is a rallying cry for those whose ambition thrives in spite of it all."

The new campaign brings the #RedmeansGO ethos to life through provocative statements and bold campaign visuals that appear both together and separately across billboards, social media, and digital platforms – phrases like "Why couldn't you get a proper job?", "And how is that going to pay off a mortgage?", and "Too risky. Too different. Too new." serve as both a mirror to societal noise and a badge of defiance for those who refuse to listen. Rather than shying away from doubt, Red Means Go reframes it as fuel – the friction that sparks early ambition.

"The people we speak to – the makers, creators, and instigators – all share something in common," Foster continued. "A moment, or a person, that once made them doubt themselves. It burns in their memory. It pushes them on. This is the 'red' in Red Means Go. It's the friction that sparks a move. We're interested in catching people in that moment between doubt and decision – and giving them something to hold on to."

This ethos is embodied by a cast of seven international creatives exemplifying the restless, self-starting energy of a new generation: Berlin-based brothers, actors Aaron and Leo Altaras are part of a new generation of creatives emerging from the German capital. Always on the go, their social media feeds capture these creatives as they explore new places and put their work out into the world. Czech photographer and director Tereza Mundilová roams between Berlin, Paris, and NYC, exploring the space between pop culture and the underground in collaboration with major talents, fashion brands, and media.

London-based multidisciplinary artist and musician Cato combines collage, airbrush, and vintage imagery in his paintings, exploring Black culture, art history, and belonging. A self- taught animator and musician, his work has been shown internationally.

Heralded as “the future of music journalism,” and known for her deep-cut music recommendations and interviews with music legends, Brooklynite Margeaux Labat is a music curator, and content creator who hosts a monthly NTS Radio residency, works at Pitchfork, and has been featured in Byline, SLEEK Magazine, and the New York Times Popcast.

From the world of art curation, London curator Temitayo Famakinwa works across art, media, and digital culture. She played a key role in shaping the Saatchi Yates gallery content and social strategy for major exhibitions in 2025, helping extend their reach to global audiences and rethinking how galleries connect with their communities.

Nick Cheo is a bedroom DJ from Ohio known for playful, genre-blending mashups that mix humor with sharp musical taste. With millions of views, his work has caught the attention of artists like Tinashe, Zack Bia, and Verdy. Cheo recently supported PinkPantheress’ sold-out North American tour.

Each brings their own unstoppable momentum to the Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, expressed through intimate, candid films and imagery shot in the spaces where their ambition takes shape—shared studios, bedrooms, city streets—each talent shares the moments of doubt that fuelled them and the decisions that set them in motion. This is not glossy fashion; it is raw and human – pulling back the curtain on what early ambition actually looks like.

The HUGO Spring/Summer 2026 collection is now available worldwide in stores, via wholesale partners, and online.