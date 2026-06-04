Why creator-led events are changing the way plus size women shop

Something is shifting in the way plus size women discover, trust and buy fashion. It’s happening in the comments section of a TikTok video, in a DM from a creator whose body looks like yours, and in a room full of women who understand, without explanation, exactly what it means to have spent years feeling like fashion wasn’t made for you.

On Thursday 28th May, Yours Clothing hosted exactly that kind of room. Held at The Broadcaster in London’s White City, the brand brought together a group of creators for an afternoon of summer style, confidence and connection with small plates, drinks, music, photo moments and a first look at the latest summer collection, with each guest styled in a Yours Clothing piece for the day.

The event was grounded in something the brand has been tracking: a genuine, measurable shift in how plus size women relate to fashion content. In a poll of 2,500 women, Yours Clothing found that *97% feel more confident buying fashion after seeing it on real people online, and 78% say that creator-led events make fashion content feel more authentic. These aren’t marginal findings. They point to a fundamental change in what trust looks like for this audience.

The creators at the heart of events like Thursday’s are not simply amplifiers. They are the reason their communities feel seen. When a plus size woman sees someone with her body wearing a piece she’s been considering, styled the way she might actually wear it, at an event that feels genuinely celebratory rather than performatively inclusive, that’s when she buys, because she has been understood.

Guests at the event spoke openly about their experiences as plus size women in fashion, what confidence means to them, and what they would tell their younger selves.

Shannon, one of the creators in attendance, spoke about why events like this carry real weight. "I think they are severely important," she said. "This is the sort of representation- a room full of gorgeous women wearing gorgeous clothes - that I didn't see growing up. Being part of that myself just feels so important. I love being around a safe space of women that are all similar body types."

Credits: Yours Clothing

For many in the room, the day also opened more personal conversations about confidence and the unspoken rules they'd spent years following. Kerry reflected on the fashion advice she'd grown up with. "When we were growing up, I was always told don't wear horizontal stripes, it'll make you look bigger. But I love a stripe." Danielle echoed the same shift, describing how her relationship with her own body has changed. "My younger self was very much hide away, but now it's kind of just like, wear whatever you want to wear. If you're happy in it, it doesn't matter what other people are going to think." Jess put it simply: "You are good enough, you don't need to look a certain way to be loved and respected. It's the least interesting thing about you, what clothes size you wear."

For Yours Clothing, events like this are not a departure from what the brand does. They are an expression of it. The brand offers trend-led, quality clothing for plus size women in sizes 12-40, with fit, confidence and real bodies at the heart of every decision. What creator-led events do is make that commitment visible in a way that no campaign alone can.

Miren Landels, Social and Communications Lead at Yours Clothing said “Events like this are a reminder of what fashion should feel like. When 97% of plus size women tell us they feel more confident buying fashion after seeing it on real people, that’s not just a stat, it’s a responsibility. Bringing out community together like this is part of how we take that seriously.”

As the conversation around representation in fashion continues to evolve, Yours Clothing's commitment remains the same: to create space for every plus size woman to feel seen, celebrated and genuinely well-dressed.

*Research based on survey to 2.5k Instagram users in May 2026.