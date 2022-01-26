‘Wild at Heart’, FW22 Collection by Pretty Vacant

Pretty Vacant is a UK, Brighton based label and every print and garment is meticulously designed at their studio in Sussex by the sea.

For FW22, the brand has kept its vintage inspired handwriting but has introduced some more perennial pieces to the collection. More jersey options were added and they introduced viscose in an FSC sustainable chain of custody fabric.

The theme is 'Wild at Heart' and consists of rain forest florals, animal prints and indiginous geometrics. The colour palette is complementary and bold with burnt orange, lavender and jelly bean greens popping the darker hues. Pretty Vacant dresses are styled using 1940s, 1950s and 1960s inspiration, giving them a gorgeous retro look with a modern elegance and sophistication. All of the garments are produced using natural fibres and the brand intends to build on the use of sustainable fabrics to include organic cottons and biodegradable packaging. As the name of the collection suggests, Pretty Vacant is responding to the global environmental challenges faced by the textile industry and ultimately intends to play their part in reducing their own contribution to carbon emissions wherever they can.

Pretty Vacant, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Pretty Vacant is showing at the new trade show 'Just Around The Corner' 7, 8, 9 February at the Truman Brewery in London's east End.

