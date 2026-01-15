Winter looks with a new lightness: Calzedonia's ultralight cashmere

Calzedonia's Ultralight Cashmere tights perfectly capture the aesthetic of modern winter looks. They are an essential item that protects against icy temperatures, even when wearing skirts, dresses or shorts in winter. As a stylish counterpart to Intimissimi's cashmere tops, made from the same material, they open up new possibilities for coordinated outfits. These range from minimalist office wear to feminine evening styles, where comfort and style go hand in hand.

Ultralight with cashmere

The Ultralight with Cashmere tights are crafted from a rare, exceptionally fine yarn based on a high-quality modal-cashmere blend. This creates an exceptionally soft, lightweight feel that gently envelops the skin. It provides a warming comfort that is not immediately apparent in such fine tights.

The combination of cashmere's warmth and the elegant appearance of lightweight tights makes this style ideal for those who do not want to choose between comfort and style during the cold season. Whether paired with an elegant dress for the office, a cosy knitted dress at the weekend or statement heels for a night out, Ultralight with Cashmere stylishly showcases the legs and effortlessly complements any modern outfit.

Fibres: cashmere and modal

Cashmere is at the heart of these tights. The precious natural fibre, from the fine undercoat of the cashmere goat, is renowned for its softness, light weight and excellent thermal properties. It is breathable and temperature-regulating, helping the tights to maintain a comfortable body climate even when outdoor temperatures drop.

Credits: Calzedonia

Modal, a semi-synthetic fibre of natural origin from beech wood, complements the cashmere component. The fibre is soft and smooth, reminiscent of viscose in its feel, but is more dimensionally stable, durable and easier to care for. The combination creates a material that is both luxurious and suitable for everyday wear.

The Ultralight Cashmere collection is available now online and in all Calzedonia stores.