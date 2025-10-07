With the new Cartier Santos watches, every detail counts – just like in mid-flight

Always open to adventure, the Santos de Cartier watch explores two new creative avenues. Innovative by nature, it seamlessly adopts the ultra- lightness of titanium and also inaugurates a dial illuminated by Superluminova®. These two watches of character introduce aesthetic and technical choices that reinforce the emblematic Santos de Cartier design.

Santos de Cartier watch in titanium

Faithful to the design of the Santos watch, this titanium version is 43% lighter and 1.5 times harder than steel. The black spinel of the winding crown and the anthracite of the fully bead-blasted matte-finish material bring out the depth of its colour.

Santos de Cartier collection. Credits: Cartier

Santos de Cartier collection. Credits: Cartier

Santos de Cartier watch: black dial and SuperLuminova® hands

The spirit of adventure is in the air for the large all-steel model with a black dial. This sporty touch is immediately seen on the dial, featuring a railway track and hands coated in a fluorescent SuperLuminova® green. This aesthetic choice is enhanced by the dial’s finishes, half satin and half sunburst motif, as well as by the heptagonal crown set with a faceted blue synthetic spinel and a satin-finish case.