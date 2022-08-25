With the World as its Context Stockholm Fashion Week SS23 Takes Shape

Cornerstones of Sweden's character as a country have historically been humanitarianism, solidarity, and a sense of shared responsibility. Although these may seem a rarity in today's discourse, the Swedish Fashion Association continues to embrace these values in its curation of Stockholm Fashion Week which is set for 31st of August through 2nd of September. We build and maintain a platform with the intent of showcasing a range of Swedish talent, creativity, and commitment to people as well as the environment today and in the future. Beyond Swedish brands, there will be panel discussions with EU parliamentarians, VR shows, as well as fashion shows by designers from Ukraine.

We are proud to announce yet another week where tomorrow's fashion brands and designers get to showcase their work and what they stand for. This year, Stockholm Fashion Week is set in motion by the Swedish School of Textiles that is producing a show with just about 30 graduating students at Stadsgårdsterminalen, which this year acts as a hub for shows, exhibitions and performances for audiences to enjoy. This year also for the public. A late edition to the schedule is Ellen Elias with EllenXStudio, who along with an ensemble of talented creatives is producing a fashion show and performance at ArkDes Tuesday eve.

Louise Xin Couture, as Scandinavias first for-rent only fashion brand, will Wednesday afternoon host a fashion show along with WAY gallery where guests are asked to dress in all white as she presents her latest collection. Louise is also known for her award winning work as an activist regarding human rights and the environment. The show will be broadcasted on screens across 6 European countries and a variety of city centers.

Beyond producing a runway show, Louise Xin and the Swedish Fashion Association make way for the humanitarian efforts during the Friday with a panel consisting of EU parliamentarian Raphaël Glucksmann, along with activist, writer, and daughter to her father who is now in-prisoned in Chinese Uyghur concentration camps, Jewher Ilham. Jewher Ilham and Raphaël Glucksmann are accompanied by industry expert Cay Bond, as well as actor and champion for sustainable fashion, Alicia Agneson. The panel will be discussing human rights and other related issues to textile and fashion worldwide that need to be resolved if the industry is to continue existing.

Sustainability in different forms this year is a hygiene factor that all brands of size need to have clearly expressed their focus regarding how to tackle in order to be part of the schedule. With that in mind, Stockholm Fashion District will, on the Wednesday, be hosting their annual Encouragement for Action Award at Nobis Hotel in Stockholm. This thread is continued into Thursday with STYLES and Sellpy producing a fashion show made up in its entirety of pre-loved fashion at Fotografiska. Directly following this will be Imaskopis event at Stadsgårdsterminalen only a minutes walk away where Nelly Skog will be showing off her knitted collections.

Thursday morning, Brixtol Textiles will host a breakfast presenation and rebranding event at Liljevalchs, one of Stockholms larger art centres. To round of this evening, audiences have three opportunities to enjoy Swedish creativity. By STHLM Misc at Stadsgårdsterminalen, an exhibition that turns to a musical performance, that then turns into a fashion show. By The Forumist, an event at Hallwylska filled with exhibitions and performances by Swedish designers and artists. And returning to Stockholm, J. Lindeberg with their major event hosted at Space Stockholm for their upcoming collections.

Stockholm Fashion Week sets its sight to the future come Friday with a variety of events at Blique by Nobis. Placebo Digital Fashion House will be hosting a show for their ready-to-wear collection completely in VR as well as letting us in on the opportunities of digital fashion for both the digital and physical world. Following this will be five Ukrainian brands who we are proud to host during Stockholm Fashion Week; Alona Cini, Leko, Limarenko, Pitaya, and Purpure Queen. As their own platform is threatened by circumstance, we are happy to give them a chance at presenting their work in Sweden.