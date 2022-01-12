Womenswear – bugatti Collection Report Autumn/Winter 2022

bugatti women identifies itself with women who are living life to the fullest. Live consciously. Are independent. Their lifestyle is demandingly casual and reservedly sportive.

In A/W22 bugatti women presents itself with new and strong colour concepts combined with casual outfits, feminine details and natural comfort.

Image: bugatti

Winter Blues - in June…

Cool stone grey colours, delicate mint shades and winterly blue tones are predominant and in contrast to warm beige nuances and and classy offwhite shades. Rose serves as accent.

With the reinterpreted monochrome looks of light and easy cape silhouettes worn with a classic blouse in white under a long sleeveless dress bugatti women starts into June 2022.

Cool accessories complement the natural style. Casual coat styles with slightly overcut shoulders to go with colourcoordinated sweat sets become the “easy pieces“ of the season.

Sportive puffer waistcoats worn over ultra-light, delicate knits and a feminine silk skirt. Together with robust boots. The handling with precious materials, shapes and colours of bugatti women appears multifaceted and creative in June 2022.

Image: bugatti

Keep Calm - relaxed, self-confident and natural – bugatti women in July…

Warm colour worlds of taupe, beige and brown harmonise with bright and at the same time soothing shades of rose. Cream and black form a modern contrast.

Shiny Surfaces in versatile waistcoat styles and a metallic wow effect with snug knits in exquisite shades.

Soft, ultralight parka types with a casual wide silhouette are combined with the new minimal flower prints on dresses and blouses. With the distinct commitment to sustainablilty the parka with a sportive quilted design is also made from completely recycled fibres and thus it fulfills the requirements of modern women of today who leave a positive footprint.

Image: bugatti

Fashion & function not only in the noble coat style with sportive waistcoat fakes or a casual hoodie look but also in flexible short parkas made of knitted neoprene. Flexcity stands for natural function at any time and it completes the self-evident style for the daily business: “Feel comfort at any time“.

Image: bugatti

Balance – complete balance – the inspiration of bugatti women in August…

In addition to the new purple shades subtle neutral colours rank among the August key colours. Vibrant orange-red accents make colour contrasts, not only inside. Function in the new parka for every moment. Waterproof, windproof, breathable – bugatti Rainseries sets a cool statement. Logo sweaties and slim, slightly washed denims in anthracite complement the bugatti women casual look.

Classy grey knit combinations worn with a long, warm quilted parka in the up-to-date dark purple shade with a flexible slit detail and sophisticated hood combine understatement design and easy comfort.

Mix&match for the coat style made of wool and nylon with a femine standup collar and detachable hood. Worn with casual shirt blouses, the latest sleeveless knits and reinterpreted bugatti winter culottes. Colourcoordinated purple beanies make the look perfect.

Metallic surfaces in the trend colours of the season are translated into classy looks and tailored to the international trends of fashion & lifestyle A/W 2022.

Image: bugatti

Keep Nature. Pure. Inspires the statement of September…

Noble green shades rank among the key colours of October. Dark citron provides for colour intensity not only with regard to details but also as allover colour. Besides navy, bright and shiny blue shades are part of the new colour concept of September 2022.

Abstract animal prints and logo combinations as well as femine flower power in thought-out easy pieces of dresses and blouses are combined in a playfully easy way – to go with casual, quilted hooded jackets, lightweight knitwear and slim jeans.

Trend-oriented trouser silhouettes become favourite pieces in material, shape and colour. Tailored with a warming quilted lining and reflecting details the Rainseries coat with bugatti full-functionality satisfies the requirement on a casual look with a feminine sportive appearance and functional performance.

Whether at work or during leisure – perfect for everyday life and with feel good guarantee – of course, well and fittingly accompanied by bugatti women at any time.