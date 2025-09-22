Woolrich Cloud Series: FW25 Collection

Woolrich introduces the Cloud Series — a new take on outerwear that redefines the balance between protection, lightness, and style.

Rooted in tradition yet shaped by the present, this capsule collection evolves the brand’s iconic silhouettes into lighter, more dynamic, and versatile forms — designed to meet the needs of modern life in motion, where technical comfort is essential, even in the heart of the city. At the core of the collection is Cloud Fabric, an exclusive technical material that blends innovation with everyday performance. Compact and finely woven, it offers wind and rain protection while delivering an unexpectedly soft, cloud-like touch. The result is outerwear that feels light as air, yet built to withstand the elements.

Credits: Woolrich

Credits: Woolrich

Each piece is thoughtfully engineered in terms of weight and fabric to provide exceptional comfort without compromising on functionality. The men’s collection features a range of jackets designed for tailored protection in changing climates — from the urban appeal of the Cloud Lewis Bomber, to the matte finish and soft texture of the Cloud Davis Parka, to the Cloud Eagle Jacket and the Cloud Arctic Parka, which retains the iconic enveloping structure of the original but gains a new freedom of movement.

The women’s collection stands out for its use of innovative materials that enhance fluid, modern silhouettes. Matt Stretch Nylon—a sleek, elastic fabric that moves naturally with the body—is featured in the Madison Jacket, Madison Coat, and Madison Long Coat. Meanwhile, Cloud Fabric lends a refined lightness to the Cloud Jacket and Cloud Coat, offering effortless elegance in motion.

Credits: Woolrich

Credits: Woolrich

Cloud Series expresses Woolrich’s most contemporary vision of outerwear: lightweight and functional garments with a clean, elevated aesthetic—crafted to meet everyday needs while staying true to the brand’s legacy of quality and protection. A collection that merges heritage and innovation for those who seek lightness, versatility, and freedom—anywhere, in any condition.