Woolrich: Fall/Winter 2026 collection

For Fall/Winter 2026, Woolrich reaffirms its role in outerwear through a contemporary vision grounded in function, quality, and material innovation. The collection is shaped by an ongoing dialogue between past and present, where the brand’s heritage becomes a living foundation, continuously reinterpreted through a modern lens.

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1830, Woolrich has spent nearly two centuries crafting garments designed for life in the Great Outdoors, combining technical expertise with a strong design sensibility. Today, that legacy evolves into a broader, more everyday concept of outdoor living, moving seamlessly between city and nature and translating into a wardrobe that is essential, versatile, and built to last. This approach takes shape through a balance of heritage references and updated proportions. Silhouettes revisit archival archetypes with refined volumes and greater freedom of layering, while materials reinforce the brand’s identity, blending iconic fabrics with contemporary, performance- driven solutions focused on comfort. The collection is structured around two complementary lines, each with a distinct perspective and language.

Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich John Rich and Bros. represents the most complete expression of the brand, where heritage and functionality come together in a proposal designed for everyday use. Outerwear remains central, with a continuous reinterpretation of iconic pieces and the details that define them.

Woolrich Woolen Mills offers a more research-oriented perspective, rooted in the archive and developed through a precise focus on materials, patterns, and silhouettes. References to workwear and field wear are reinterpreted with accuracy, preserving their original character.

Credits: Woolrich

Across both lines, outerwear continues to define the core of the Woolrich language. It is not simply a category, but the space where function, memory, and research come together, shaping garments that respond to real needs while naturally fitting into a contemporary wardrobe.

In this context, iconic pieces remain a constant reference. The Arctic Parka and Arctic Anorak retain their identity, defined by protection, durability, and immediate recognizability. Ramar Cloth, the brand’s signature fabric, delivers a compact and high-performance texture, while updated proportions and functional details refine their attitude, making them suited to everyday use.

Credits: Woolrich

Alongside these icons, the Mountain Jacket stands out as a key reference in outdoor apparel. Introduced in the 1970s, when technical garments began evolving to meet increasingly specific needs for protection and mobility, it returns for Fall/Winter 2026 with a precise and functional construction in recycled GORE-TEX, fully waterproof, windproof, and breathable. The structure is designed to ensure adaptability, while generously sized, strategically placed pockets combine practicality and protection without altering the balance of the silhouette. The result is a garment designed for outdoor use that naturally transitions into the urban environment, expressing a contemporary approach to the outdoors.

This continuity between heritage and innovation also emerges in the Check Moon Puffer Parka, where the focus is on the fabric. Crafted from pure virgin wool twill by Abraham Moon and Sons, it reinterprets the iconic Buffalo Check in a more structured and contemporary version. The surface is lightly milled and pressed, resulting in a compact and clean texture that maintains warmth and resistance. The construction remains essential, with 90/10 duck down filling, horizontal quilting, and a fixed adjustable hood defining a solid and functional silhouette. It is a piece that brings together Woolrich codes, combining textile heritage with a contemporary attitude.

Credits: Woolrich

The narrative continues with a series of garments that move towards a more urban register, while maintaining a clear connection to the brand’s functional DNA. The Waxed Jacket stands out for its compact silhouette and strong focus on material. Made from a cotton and nylon fabric with a coated finish, it reinterprets the traditional waxed aesthetic in a more contemporary way. The surface treatment recreates the waxed effect without heaviness or stiffness, offering a lighter and more comfortable feel, together with water-repellent and wind-resistant properties. The matte finish is paired with refined details such as a velvet collar, while the construction integrates functional elements including an internal check sherpa vest and padded sleeves. The result is a precise and essential garment, designed to remain relevant over time.

A similar approach can be found in the Barn Coat family, among the most deeply rooted pieces in the Woolrich archive. Widespread in the 1990s but inspired by a broader rural context, the Barn Jacket was originally designed for everyday work across stables, horses, and open landscapes, maintaining a strong connection to equestrian life and essential functionality. For Fall/Winter 2026, it is reinterpreted within Woolrich Woolen Mills with particular attention to materials and proportions. Solid versions sit alongside Buffalo Check styles, both developed in Italian wool blends with a diagonal structure, treated to achieve a softer hand and a more compact, defined texture.

Credits: Woolrich

Details such as the leather collar, a distinctive element of the garment, and the construction of the patch pockets reinforce its heritage, while the clean design updates its overall look. The result is a coherent yet articulated family, where functionality and research coexist naturally, preserving the authenticity of the original model.

Closing the collection, the Wool Check Cape introduces a more fluid and versatile element. Its double wool construction, reversible design, and clean lines allow it to adapt to different contexts, from leisure to urban settings. It represents a more open interpretation of outerwear, creating new possibilities for use and layering while maintaining a strong visual identity.

Overall, for Fall/Winter 2026, Woolrich builds a cohesive narrative in which each piece, while distinct in its characteristics, contributes to a unified vision. A vision where heritage is not treated as a reference, but as a starting point for designing garments that belong to the present.