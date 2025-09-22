Woolrich: Fall/Winter 25 Collection

Woolrich continues its journey of innovation without forgetting its roots, presenting the Fall/Winter 2025 collection: a contemporary interpretation of the outdoor spirit through versatile and high-performance garments. A perfect balance of sophisticated aesthetics, premium materials, and technical solutions designed to tackle any weather condition with style and functionality.

From autumn to spring, corduroy takes center stage in the Woolrich wardrobe, featured in shirts, overshirts, pants, and padded jackets. A timeless, practical, and versatile fabric, it is presented in a refined color palette that seamlessly adapts to changing weather, simply by playing with layering. Standout pieces include the men’s Corduroy Vest, crafted from 100% cotton with 90/10 insulation, and the women’s three-layer Corduroy Jacket, water-repellent and designed with an oversized fit.

FW25. Credits: Woolrich

FW25. Credits: Woolrich

Enveloping volumes, chunky knitwear, and soft textures offer an irresistible mix of warmth and comfort. Wool plays a central role in the collection, with standout pieces such as the Twill Wool Long Coat and Double Wool Jacket in the women’s range, and the Herringbone Coat for men, made with premium Italian Loro Piana yarns. These garments embody the durability and versatility needed to enjoy the outdoors while keeping up with the fast pace of everyday life. The masterful use of wool, in its many forms—including the iconic archive check—gives the collection an authentic and sophisticated feel.

As temperatures drop, Woolrich turns to warm, sustainable insulation, merging unbeatable performance with exceptional lightness. On one hand, there's PrimaLoft—an advanced synthetic technology that’s ultra-light, incredibly warm, and highly durable. On the other, the Cloud Series: a collection of outerwear designed to offer protection and comfort without the typical bulk of winter garments. Soft and featherlight, these pieces wrap you in warmth while ensuring full freedom of movement, even in the coldest weather. In this key season for the brand, the outdoor spirit meets refined design, resulting in garments made for protection and boundless exploration. A prime example is the men’s Mixmedia Convertible Puffer Jacket, which combines the softness of Italian cotton poplin with the durability of Cordura inserts and the glossy finish of micro ripstop. Its modular design offers maximum versatility, with a fully removable hood, bib, and sleeves to adapt to any situation.

FW25. Credits: Woolrich

FW25. Credits: Woolrich

Staying true to its heritage, Woolrich reinterprets the past with an eye on the future. The iconic Arctic Parka, a timeless brand staple, is now available in the elegant Nightshade variant—a deep, sophisticated hue of intense violet that adds originality and character to winter looks.

Authenticity and a deep connection with nature lie at the heart of the Woolrich Fall/Winter ‘25 collection. Through high-performance, durable garments, the collection embodies the perfect balance of innovation, functionality, and timeless style.