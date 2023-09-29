Woolrich Introduces the Archive Collection

The Woolrich Archive Collection draws its inspiration from the brand's extensive archive, which has been crafting high-quality outdoor products since 1830.

The archive houses more than 25,000 authentic pieces meticulously categorized into two main groups: fabrics and clothing, all perfectly preserved and catalogued. It represents an invaluable legacy for the American brand, featuring key items worn by early construction outdoor workers involved in major US infrastructure projects, soldiers braving harsh winters, as well as the first garments expressly created for today's leisure outdoor enthusiasts.

Woolrich Archive Collection Credits: Woolrich

Throughout its history, Woolrich has remained dedicated to keeping America warm for generations.

The Archive Collection takes direct inspiration from past garments and patterns to maintain their original authenticity while incorporating modern comfort and contemporary details, meeting today's lifestyle demands where functionality is paramount. It includes outerwear such as parkas and work jackets, warm wool sweatshirts, vests, overshirts and cotton pants.

Woolrich Archive Collection Credits: Woolrich

The collection is now available on the Woolrich webshop, Woolrich flagship stores and in selected shops.