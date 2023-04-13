Woolrich Outdoor Label SS23 Collection: Tiny Lifestyle

The theme of the Spring/Summer 2023 Collection from Woolrich Outdoor Label is "Tiny Lifestyle", a minimalist style where people use the bare minimum of equipment for activities. For inspiration are situations where hobbies are carried out in addition to trekking, such as camping, bird watching and bouldering. All this is based on the concept of the "tiny house", a compact lifestyle with all the comforts of a regular home and where adaptable objects become a staple in everyday life.

A "Tiny House" is filled with enough amenities for everyday life, work, play, and other activities. This minimalistic view that is spreading in the US and beyond, leads to a lifestyle that is sustainable and free of boundaries, resulting in a seamless daily life. Woolrich Outdoor Label's Collection encapsulates this experience.

The focus of this season are activities that combine trekking at an elevation of about 2000 meters with bird watching and fishing but that can also, with the fewest products possible, respond to the functional requirements of scenes where people spend long hours camping and in lodges.

Shirts as the brand's asset are the key item to cover a wide range of areas. The label also presents a variety of materials, designs, uses, and styles. In addition, without compromising on the necessary functions, reusable and -cycable materials were used, as well as processing that considers the impact on the future global environment.

Picture: Woolrich Outdoor Label, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Trekking and Bird Watching

3-in-1 Blue Ridge Long Parka

Mountain Print Shirt

Mountain Print Short

Bird-watching that is enjoyed in lower elevation areas, is one of the themes of the collection. This look is designed to be enjoyed during unpredictable early spring weather changes. The outer layer of the 3-in-1 Blue Ridge Long Parka is made of recycled, waterproof, and breathable bio nylon. It is seam-sealed and features a detachable compact down vest in Pertex® Diamond Fuse. Functional features include an adjustable hood, a concealed zip and button closure, and an array of pockets. The second look is an ode to the outdoors and celebrates the act of camping. It consists of a matching set, the Mountain Print Shirt and the Mountain Print Short. The short-sleeved shirt is crafted in Lyocell, making it less prone to shrinkage or loss of strength. It has a sleek loose-fitting design and an all-over print inspired by camping. It features a vintage-inspired camp collar and two buttoned chest pockets and two oversized pockets on the bottom. The shorts have an elasticated waistband with a drawstring for an easy fit and have two front pockets and two welt pockets on the back.

Trekking and Fishing

GTX Infinium Overshirt

Overshirt in cotton wool blend

Pant in cotton wool blend

The fishing style is represented via the light overshirt crafted in Gore-tex Infinium™ fabric. It’s breathable, water- and wind resistant, and displays a more streamlined silhouette with a classic pointed collar and button closure. Another matching set rounds off the look inspired by the “one-mile wear”, a Japanese concept describing garments which are comfortable and stylish enough to wear all day long, inside your home or outside.

The overshirt can be worn alone or as a jacket when layered over a t-shirt. It is crafted in a high-density cotton wool blend which is also moisture-absorbent. It has a camp collar, button closure, two buttoned chest pockets and two oversize pockets on the button. The pants are the perfect partner in the same pattern or to mix and match with one of the solid toned options. They boast a relaxed silhouette and feature an elasticated drawstring waistband with belt loops, two front pockets, and two buttoned back pockets.

Comfort Style for Camping

Mountain Hoodie

Mountain Sweatpants

High Aeration Cardigan

The final look presents a mix of leisure garments that are both functional yet laid-back. The Mountain Hoodie is crafted in water-absorbent, quick-drying, and abrasion resistant blend of cotton fleece and Cordura nylon. It has a nylon drawstring hood for cover from rainy days and features a hidden mesh zip pocket which can be further used to store small items or at the same time for ventilation on the hottest of days.

Pair it with the Mountain Sweatpants for the ultimate comfort look made from the same material, they feature a drawstring elasticated waistband, two front side-angled pockets, one zip pocket with mesh on the side seams, two back pockets, and elasticated anklets. For an outer layer, the brand styles the look with the packable High Aeration Cardigan. It’s easy to carry and is crafted in double-weaved stretch Ripstop fabric. Sticking to the classic silhouette, it features a collarless shape and has two buttoned chest pockets and an asymmetrical oversized pocket on the bottom left. It has a loose-fitting look and has buttoned cuffs that easily allow the sleeves to be rolled up for a modern aesthetic. The elasticated hem provides the right fit when moving around.

“Tiny Lifestyle” expresses a sustainable, minimalistic way of thinking by combining materials and designs that mix different functions as well as using recycled materials.