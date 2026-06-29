Woolrich presents 'Summer Escape'

Escape into the season with effortless style. Inspired by sun-drenched coastlines, relaxed city breaks, and spontaneous adventures, the Woolrich Summer Escape selection brings together lightweight fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and functional design. Crafted for warm-weather living, each piece combines comfort, versatility, and understated elegance—making every journey, near or far, feel naturally effortless.

Menswear

From coastal escapes to urban adventures, the men's selection is built for movement and versatility. Breathable linen shirts, lightweight cotton essentials, functional overshirts, and water-repellent outerwear deliver comfort without compromising on style. A palette of natural neutrals, soft blues, and warm earth tones reflects the relaxed spirit of summer, creating timeless looks made to transition effortlessly throughout the season.

Credits: Woolrich

Credits: Woolrich

Womenswear

The women's selection blends contemporary silhouettes with lightweight comfort. Flowing dresses, relaxed linen trousers, airy shirts, and versatile jackets are designed to move with you—from sunlit mornings in the city to evenings by the sea. Premium fabrics, refined details, and a fresh seasonal palette create sophisticated essentials that embody the freedom and ease of a true summer escape.

Credits: Woolrich