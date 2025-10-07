Woolrich presents the Fall/Winter ’25 brand campaign

For the Fall/Winter 2025 season, Woolrich continues its visual narrative, drawing inspiration from nature as a creative force. A manifesto that renews the brand’s deep connection with the elements and celebrates the dialogue between spirit of adventure, contemporary style, and luxury.

This story unfolds across essential landscapes shaped by time: the vast, silent stretches of the Mojave Desert, the intimacy of a home far from everything, the untamed power of Rattlesnake Canyon. Each place carries its own atmosphere, its own energy, a new way of connecting with the environment.

Within this ever-changing backdrop, the collection fits in seamlessly, expressing its most authentic essence: a thoughtful balance between functionality and style, between a contemporary spirit and an outdoor soul. Rooted in the brand’s stylistic codes yet looking ahead to what is still to be discovered, it reinterprets the heritage of the American lifestyle in a sophisticated and modern key.

Woolrich’s vision begins here, with a connection that is renewed season after season, opening to new perspectives. The campaign is born from a standout collaboration, featuring creative direction by Phillip Gutman, evocative imagery by Kenny Thomas, styling by Jim Moore, and artistic direction by Matthew Stipano.

With this campaign, Woolrich invites us to rediscover nature as a constant, personal, and profound source of inspiration.