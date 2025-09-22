Woolrich presents the new collection: Todd Snyder for Woolrich Black Label Fall/Winter ’25

For his latest collection as Global Creative Director of Woolrich Black Label, Todd Snyder takes inspiration from the untamed beauty of Northern Europe’s volcanic and glacial landscapes. Crafted through his innovative lens, this 60-piece collection redefines technical outerwear and winterwear, seamlessly blending functionality with luxurious design.

Debuting at Milan Fashion Week, Ice Fall embodies Woolrich’s ethos, Let Nature Be Your Muse. Each piece reflects the serene yet powerful essence of untouched nature including an oversized down parka in a tie-dyed glacier print, a relaxed oversized field jacket in waterproof, triple-layer bonded wool, a water-repellent nylon cargo jacket with a frozen lake print and an update of Woolrich’s signature buffalo check shirt with reflective fibers woven into the garment.

FW25. Credits: Woolrich Black Label

FW25. Credits: Woolrich Black Label

“This collection continues our ‘Rugged Luxe' story, combining very technical silhouettes normally associated with being outside in extreme conditions and luxurious organic fabrics that were specially re-engineered to withstand the elements,” says Snyder. “The result is clothes that embody a sense of ‘wanderluxe’ and look equally stylish in the mountains and on city streets.”

Snyder developed exclusive fabrics with famous Italian outerwear mills: Olmetex, Limonta, Bacci and Majocchi, to name a few. “The fabrics are premium, and push the envelope of technical fabrics to blend form and functionality”, Snyder says. “Some of my favorites are the 100 percent Cashmere Lumberjack Shirts, the seam-sealed Foul Weather Parka, the X-Pac luggage and the Italian Moleskin Field Jacket.” The key colors (Meteorite Black, Oyster Mushroom and Cardamom Seed, with accents of Aurora Red) offer a minimalist palette. “This collection juxtaposes all of my favorite influences — street, military, utility, luxe and heritage — to create a unique balance of modern styles.”

FW25. Credits: Woolrich Black Label

FW25. Credits: Woolrich Black Label

The Woolrich Black Label Collection will be available for purchase in Fall 2025 at Woolrich stores worldwide and Todd Snyder stores across the United States.