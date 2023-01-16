Woolrich round-up: A guide to winter 2023

Woolrich reshapes its collection architecture and offers a Guide to Winter for Fall/Winter 2023. It embodies a versatile wardrobe that can guide the wearer through any weather condition, from the mildest to the most extreme. Functional, authentic garments that represent their American roots and renowned design.

The brand explores three different themes: The Western Outdoors is a diverse and inclusive modern western story that honors Woolrich's history of iconic American sportswear and flannels. It is a statement of the brand’s authenticity. The Western Down Vest is a prime example of the vintage-inspired selection, it looks to the classic ads as inspiration. Another hero of this story is the Quilted Patchwork Parka crafted with a patchwork of different patterns for a one-of-a-kind look.

The second theme, Urban Explorers recounts the idea of exploring America’s outdoors from the city to the U.S. Trails. The garments are designed with purpose and highlight how Woolrich has been pioneering tech fabrics through design over the last 60 years. It exemplifies performance and extreme weather protection while remaining streamlined enough for everyday use. The Sierra Supreme Parka is a prime example. The Matt Stretch Puffer Jacket takes our heritage design of the puffer jacket, and it is developed in a four-way stretch fabric, making it light, functional, and comfortable.

The third theme takes us back to The Classics. Through the Woolrich Natural wool story, it explores the outdoors and tells a story about its journey. The collection shifts the focus to luxe-defined classics in natural wool and cashmere, sportswear-inspired silhouettes, 2-in-1 designs, and refined details. The Knitted Puffer Jacket embodies a modern rendition of a classic style in a wool blend. The Melton 2-in-1 Peacoat is modern day refined version of the beloved silhouette.

As we make our way through three themes and continue to explore our legacy, Woolrich introduces two more important collections. These two stories represent how Woolrich continues to portray its legacy and history while evolving for today’s world.

The archive collection

The first is the Archive Collection which takes its concept from the Woolrich archive that is dived into two major chapters: fabric and clothing. Since 1830 Woolrich has been weaving and manufacturing the best quality outdoor products.

The clothing archive collects more than 25.000 authentic pieces from early outdoor workwear to modern-day protective outerwear. From early construction outdoor workers of major US infrastructure, and soldiers, to today's leisure outdoor enthusiasts, these fabrics and garments have long stood the test of time. Woolrich has worked to keep “America Warm” for generations. The collection takes close inspiration from past garments and patterns to keep the original authenticity adding some comfort for today’s living keeping in mind that we always want to offer to our clients “Garments with a purpose,” that performs.

Image: Woolrich

The arctic parka evolution pack

The second main story is “The Arctic Parka Evolution Pack” which commemorates the 50-year anniversary of the iconic Woolrich Parka. Designed in 1972 for workers constructing the Alaskan Pipeline, the Parka has been keeping workers warm around the United States. It has a history linked to the great outdoors, work, and the spirit of independence while embodying the American Dream. Recognizable by its’ silhouette and features such as its pockets and hood- it remains a cold-season essential.

The story of Parka continues to evolve by experimenting with new materials and high-performance details. For Fall Winter 2023, the ARCTIC PARKA returns in five new exclusive versions all featuring: a new contemporary fit, 90/10 medium-weight duck-down insulation and a new twill hood construction matched with a Woolrich inscribed crown, which can be zipped closed or enlarged. The Ramar Arctic Parka will be made in our renowned CN02 cotton-nylon blend fabric. The Wool Arctic Parka will be crafted in Italian wool fabric with a new micro-check pattern. The Reflective Arctic Parka will be designed with a special reflective Poly/Glass fabric created by our technical partner Olmetex. The Corduroy Arctic Parka is revisited in an Italian cotton corduroy for a fresh look. Lastly is the Mitchell Arctic Parka which is designed with the original Mitchell camouflage pattern printed on 100% Ripstop cotton.

Following this, Woolrich will debut the second chapter of our Ski Capsule. A technical collection capable of reinventing Woolrich's archival codes by using Pespow's exclusive high-performance fabrics. It is a capsule versatile enough for the city or the slopes.

Image: Woolrich