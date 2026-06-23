Woolrich Spring/Summer 2027 Collection: The Great Outdoors

American outdoor brand Woolrich presents its spring/summer 2027 collection under the title 'The Great Outdoors', marking an evolution in the brand's design language. The collection reframes the outdoor heritage that has defined Woolrich since its founding in Pennsylvania in 1830, translating it into a lighter, more lifestyle-oriented approach for the coming season.

The brand's relationship with the American landscape remains at the centre of SS27, but the attitude toward it changes. Woolrich describes in a press release that the outdoors in this collection not as something to conquer or push against, but as a space to live in, share, and move through. The collection defines an idea of outdoor that shifts from performance to lifestyle.

Materials and construction

The change in attitude is embedded in the choice of materials. Linen and cotton, including versions treated with coated or waxed finishes, form the primary fabric base for SS27. Construction is lighter throughout, with softer volumes allowing the garments to feel more natural and less technical in wear.

Pattern takes on a more prominent role than in previous seasons. Stripes and checks anchor the collection in a countryside aesthetic that runs consistently across womenswear and menswear. The palette opens in spring's natural register, with greens and browns drawn from open landscapes, before moving into warmer, more vivid accents that the brand associates with summer mountain settings.

Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich Womenswear SS27

In womenswear, silhouettes become more relaxed, with fluid proportions and lightweight materials. The attitude feels free, with a subtle bohemian note that remains refined and never decorative.

Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich Menswear SS27

Menswear draws on the figure of the sportsman, with fly fishing and a countryside lifestyle as its primary references. Functional pieces, including vests, are reworked with a softer and less technical approach, bringing them closer to everyday wear without losing the utilitarian grounding that defines the category.

Credits: Woolrich

From performance to lifestyle

Across materials, pattern, silhouette, and palette, SS27 reflects a consistent intent: to carry Woolrich's outdoor heritage into a more contemporary, relaxed register. How pieces are worn and lived in becomes the central question of the collection, as the brand continues to develop its position at the intersection of American heritage and a broader appetite in the market for natural, considered aesthetics.

Credits: Woolrich