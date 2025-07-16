YOEK Collection Spring/Summer ‘26: a weekend in the French country side

This season the YOEK woman escapes the rush of the city for a soulful weekend in the French countryside. The Spring / Summer 2026 collection is an ode to friendship, femininity, and the beauty of slowing down. Her weekend unfolds in five chapters, each a reflection of a different mood, place, and moment.

The new collection is built upon a getaway to the Provence region, but there are more key elements which are important to highlight; from fabric innovations to the decision we have made to split up the Black Label collection.

We have designed styles fitting this French story by embracing a focus on eco-conscious blends (Lyocell, Ecovero, Cupro), breathable layers, and technical updates to well-known YOEK classics (e.g. dolce variations in recycled, more sustainable qualities).

Drop 1: Weekend Escape SS26 Credits: YOEK

The chosen colour scheme has been based on seasonal transition, starting with grounded blues and evolving into vibrant contrasts and pastel closures.

The season plays between softness and structure, floaty, draped, and feminine lines are consistently grounded with tailoring and monochrome styling. Versatile pieces function both as standalone statement looks and coordinated sets; the season provides effortless outfit options for day-to-night wear, travel, and special occasions.

Drop 2: Secret Garden SS26 Credits: YOEK

For the new season we have decided to divide the Black Label collection into two different drops, with the November drop focusing on festive pieces for the holiday season. The second drop, launched in February, contains the perfect designs for spring weddings and garden parties. The campaign has been created as a journey, following our YOEK woman on her travels through the French countryside to her sunny destination in the Provence.

In the first theme, “The Weekend Escape”, she travels through sun-kissed villages and lavender fields on her way to a mansion near Aix-en-Provence. The theme captures the freshness of early spring with indigo shades, soft pinks, and luxurious Lyocell blends across printed sets, suits, and relaxed loungewear.

As night falls, her “Midnight Soirée” begins. A fire is lit, music plays, and elegance takes over. Black Label’s November drop radiates in powder pink, bordeaux, and sheer jacquards. Dresses float, fabrics shimmer, and the night comes alive.

Drop 1: Midnight Soirée SS26 Credits: YOEK

The next morning, a serene stroll through the “Secret Garden” sets the tone. Feminine shapes, breezy fabrics, and crisp cottons reflect the calm of nature and anticipation of warmer days. By afternoon, the party shifts poolside. A clash of colours, prints, and textures takes the stage. Broderie anglaise, embroidered voile, and cupro silk mix freely in this January delivery full of joyful contrasts and bright hues, a grand final with pastel colour Popcorn Yellow for the colourful thema “Villa Paradis”.

Drop 3: Villa Paradis SS26 Credits: YOEK

Finally, the weekend closes with a heartfelt dinner in the soft light of the “Golden Hour”. Black Label’s February drop shines in delicate pastels, chiffon, and jacquards, a tribute to connection, beauty, and the magic of a summer to remember.

Drop 4: Golden Hour SS26 Credits: YOEK