Yosuke Aizawa's Revolution

Aizawa, the founder of White Mountaineering, has signed an agreement with Monza-based Colmar to design the premium brand offering, REVOLUTION, which will be the highest positioned line within the Colmar Originals Collection.

The worlds of Aizawa and Colmar collided two years ago with the design sensibilities of the former fusing with those of the latter, in the highly appreciated White Mountaineering x Colmar A.G.E. collaboration, which produced the perfect harmony of vision and style. Back with a second round of their collaboration the foundations of the 2 brands were initially established around the love of snow and the oudoors, Colmar a century ago and White Moutaineering in 2006.

Celebrated Japanese designer signs on as multi-seasonal creative director consultant for the high-end collection for cult Italian brand Colmar. Yosuke Aizawa (b.1977) is strongly inspired by the heritage of his family, particularly those of his Fussan father, a town near Tokyo and situated near an American base, which resulted in a strong Western imprint that runs throughout his designs. Aizawa studied Product and Textile Design ar Tokyo’s Tama Art University and became a protégée of Junya Watanabe, with his distinct aesthetic taking American heritage references and updating them with modern fabrics, being core to the White Mountaineering signature. Since 2006 the brand has garnered international recognition, with every day outdoor looks, cleverly integrating practicality, technical fabrication and construction of heavy duty mountain-wear. Volume II of quilted puffer jackets, fleece sweats and knitwear followed on from the meeting of minds over the A.G.E. collections and spontaneous conversations highlighting the need to create a new line that explored a combined passion for the outdoors, technical expertise and desire to create highly functional garments that perform as well outdoors, as they do in the city. Images of the collection can be downloaded here.

Giulio Colombo, CEO Colmar says, “We asked Yosuke Aizawa to work with us again as our past experience made us realise that we had potential for a deeper collaboration” and that the resulting collection is, “an innovative collection, where our company’s 100 year experience blends with Aizawa’s contemporary, technical vision”.

Yosuke Aizawa says, “For me Colmar is the leading brand for outdoors in Italy. Since we started working together on the A.G.E. X White Mountaineering collaboration and having delved into the need for researching new technologies and details, I was happy to work on a project that perfectly blends our two worlds and as the project itself says, bring a small revolution.

The COLMAR REVOLUTION collection, comprises of both menswear and womenswear and will launch for FW23, with an exclusive showcase to media 13 th January 2023 at Torre Branca, Milan.