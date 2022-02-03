Your many faces - Introducing new season Freya lingerie for AW22

From sexy sheer sets to everyday smooth moulded T-shirt bras, Freya is sure to have something for you from a B to K cup!

One of Freya’s sexiest collections to date, introducing Freya Fatale. Debuting in not one but two colours, a fiery and passionate Chilli Red and contemporary Noir. Featuring a geo floral print mesh lace, the range offers an UW High Apex Bra (32-36 C, 28-38 D-FF, 28-36 G cup) with a choice of coordinates – Brazilian, Brief or brand new style High Waist Brief. Also debuting for Fatale are brand new Freya shapes such as an all over lace Body (XS-XL) which is sure to make an ultimate style statement. There is also a Non-Wired Bralette, UW Moulded Plunge Bra and UW Plunge Bra.

Introducing Show-Off, a delicately embroidered pastel pink collection. Rose hearts, florals and Freya motif embroidery make this one of our prettiest and romantic colour that Freya has launched to date. This cute collection also features intricate finishing touches such as an ‘F’ for Freya charm and it has bow detailing. Available in an UW Plunge Bra (28-38 D-H cup) or an UW Moulded Plunge T-shirt Bra style, the collection offers a matching Brief or Thong (XS-XL).

Infinity Fields is Freya’s new mix and match range you are sure to love – you decide your favourite combo! The UW Plunge Bra (32-38 C, 28-38 D-F, 28-36 FF, 28-34 G cup) and Short feature a cute lilac floral print across an amber coloured background, providing a feminine touch, where as the Non Wired Bralette (XS-XL) and Brazilian are simple and minimal styles.

Freya, Women's FW22 Lingerie Collection, courtesy of the brand