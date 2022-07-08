Your Summer essential: Brixton straw

Must have straw headwear essentials for this summer! Recreating iconic forms in structured straw, with added UPF 50+ rated protection. Brixton’s straw hats can be both stylish and practical – Whether you are headed to the beach or running errands.

Keeping the sun out of your eyes and off your skin, keeping your face cool and safe from harmful UV rays.

With a wide array of styles offered in the summer collection, we have options for everyone.

Jo Straw Rancher Hat

The Jo Straw Rancher Hat is a wide brim, sophisticated straw hat designed with fine Tripilla straw for a high-quality look and feel. With UPF 50+, this one is great for taking on adventures or dressing up any everyday look. Thanks to the hidden size adjuster under the sweatband, there's no stress on choosing sizing

Picture: Brixton, courtesy of the brand

Napa Straw Hat

The Napa Straw hat is an easy-wearing summer hat with a high crown and wide brim. Subtly stiff paper straw provides 50+ UPF coverage. Accented with a metal headwear plaque.

Picture: Brixton, courtesy of the brand

Joanna Hat

The Joanna Hat featured with grosgrain band and straw strike a balance between casual and elegant, offering a finishing touch to all favourite spring and summer styles. The Joanna does it all.

Picture: Brixton, courtesy of the brand