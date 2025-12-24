Yours Clothing 4th Year Partnering with Barnardo’s to Deliver 400 Christmas Hampers

The fashion retail group have been sourcing, packing, and delivering 400 Christmas hampers to give to families most in need across Peterborough, where the Head Office is based. The Christmas hampers have been packed throughout the week and were delivered on Tuesday 23rd December.

The 33,840 items required for the hampers have been sourced, shopped for, paid for and packed by the Yours Clothing team over the past month with the fresh meat and veg being delivered in on the day by their Kitchen Hub suppliers RP Meats and Kale and Damson. This has meant that this year’s hampers get even better quality items with fresh products through these suppliers. The collaborative helpers include Warehouse Team staff at Yours Clothing who have been packing the hampers throughout the week and Head Office staff along with Barnardo’s colleagues who personally delivered the hampers.

“This is our fourth year of partnering with Barnardo’s to deliver Christmas Hampers to families in Peterborough and it has become a hugely important part of our calendar here”, says Kay Clay, HR Director at Yours Clothing. “It is great for our Head Office and Warehouse teams to see first hand that their hard work throughout the year has enabled the business to be in a position to support the local community at such a difficult time for some families. We hope that it brings as much joy to the families receiving the hampers as it does to our team delivering them. We wish them all a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year ahead.”

Credits: Yours Clothing

The hampers include items ranging from everything needed for a Christmas dinner and beyond to ensure that, over the Christmas week, these families have the luxuries and the basics that many take for granted. The 400 hampers include 240 standard hampers containing over 70 items and 160 large hampers containing over 100 items for bigger families, designed to help families who are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living making sure their basic needs are met over the Christmas period.

“The incredible generosity of the team at Yours Clothing has enabled us to extend our outreach and support even further,” said Lynn McNish, Strategic Children’s Services Manager at Barnardo’s. “We’re delighted to be able to give families something substantial that takes financial pressure off them at the time of year they’ll be most stretched.”

“The cost-of-living crisis continues to affect more and more families, and gestures like this make a real difference. We look forward to seeing many happy faces on Tuesday, 23rd December, and hope this contribution brings joy and peace of mind to families in our local community throughout the festive season.”

Credits: Yours Clothing

The hamper donation has been gratefully received over the years with comments from families such as, “Just want to say how truly grateful we are for the hamper to our family, it was a blessing to us, helped us in more ways than imaginable”, with another expressing, “Honestly, I'm speechless. Thank you so much! This is a massive help and it's one less stress worrying that I'm going to be short on food”.

The Christmas hamper deliveries mark another year of collaboration between Yours Clothing and Barnardo’s, reinforcing the importance of community partnerships in supporting families through challenging times.