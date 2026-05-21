Yours Clothing Identifies TikTok Content Gap Around ‘Dresses for Curvy Body’

New insights from TikTok’s Creator Search Insights have revealed a growing demand for more inclusive fashion content, with “dresses for curvy body” identified as a key content gap on the platform.

The term, which is also seeing increased search interest, highlights a clear disconnect between what users are actively looking for and the content currently available -particularly when it comes to body-diverse styling and representation.

As more shoppers turn to TikTok for outfit inspiration, the lack of relatable content for plus size consumers continues to present a challenge, with many users seeking to see how dresses look and feel on real bodies.

Credits: @saamgatsheni; Yours Clothing

Credits: @_talishajade; Yours Clothing

In response, Yours Clothing is using their user-generated content to help bridge this gap, spotlighting real customers and creators styling dresses across a range of body types, sizes and occasions.

A spokesperson from Yours Clothing said: “The fact that ‘dresses for curvy body’ is appearing within TikTok’s content gap insights highlights a clear disconnect between what customers are searching for and the content available. By using our user-generated content, we’re able to respond to that demand, showing how our pieces look and feel on real women in a way that feels more relatable and inclusive.”

Through its UGC-led approach, Yours Clothing aims to provide more accessible and realistic styling inspiration - ensuring that customers can see themselves reflected in the trends they shop.