Yours Clothing Unveils New Swimwear Campaign Championing Body Confidence

Yours Clothing is kicking off the season with their latest swimwear campaign, showcasing the latest swimwear options in an exclusive shoot featuring six fresh faces. The shoot brings the collection to life, including the season’s hottest trends, flattering fits, and quality fabrics designed to combine style, comfort, and confidence. Featuring in the latest campaign is Belindah (@belindahchaka), Aliss (@alissbonyt), Christina (@christina.lagios), Saam (@saamgetsheni), Talisha (@_talishajade), and Elly (@lux_island).

Following a body confidence survey from last year, updated stats revealed that 90% of women don’t feel represented in swimwear campaigns*, an increase from 79% in last year’s survey. ** Further research also showed that 90% of women feel that brands don’t offer enough swimwear sizes. Yours Clothing’s latest campaign motto includes ‘1 Summer – 15 Sizes – All Yours’ to emphasise their Fashion For Everybody story.

The campaign highlights key pieces from the range, from bold, statement making prints to timeless silhouettes. Each look demonstrates how the swimwear pieces have been crafted with attention to detail, including thoughtfully cut lines, supportive structures, and quality, durable fabrics suitable for a variety of summer moments.

The latest swimwear collection is designed with built in cups for support and a smooth, flattering fit. Supportive straps come in multiple options: fixed, adjustable for extra comfort, or adjustable and removable, giving the flexibility to wear in multiple ways. Each piece features a generous body length for confidence and coverage, while the durable fabric ensures the garments maintain its shape wear after wear. In UK sizes 12-40, the latest season’s drop combines style, comfort, and versatility to embrace body confidence.

Credits: Yours Clothing

Credits: Yours Clothing

After the success of last year’s campaign, feedback from customers made it clear just how important this message continues to be. One comment shared “Love this so much! All the girlies look gorgeous.” and another echoed this sentiment, saying “It’s time the fashion industry woke up to the fact that women come in different shapes and sizes. Well done Yours Clothing for taking this on board”. Building on this momentum, Miren Landels the Socials & Communications Lead at Yours Clothing says “As the fashion industry continues to fall short on size inclusivity and representation, this campaign is our commitment to doing better and being better. We’re proud to stand with a community that has been overlooked for too long – celebrating every body with confidence, visibility and style that truly fits.”

Confidence is a thread that runs through every story in this campaign, as each of our six models shares what it means to them. From “Confidence is loving who you are and actually believing in yourself” to “Confidence is owning the skin you live in and loving every inch of it”. Others highlighted that “Confidence is not about size, it comes from within, about how you feel and it shines out brightly” and “Confidence is choosing and loving myself daily”. Together, their voices bring the campaign to life, reinforcing a powerful message of individuality, empowerment, and feeling your best in your own skin.

Rebekah Brocklesby, Yours Clothing’s Swimwear Garment Technologist revealed how they achieve the perfect fit every time: “Since swimwear is a ‘fit crucial’ product category, I have special body shape expertise to ensure the latest swimwear trends ‘fit and flatter’ all body shapes”. She also stated, “We have continued producing swimsuits with front and back power mesh panels to achieve ultimate figure enhancement.”

Celebrating confidence, comfort and individuality, Yours Clothing’s latest swimwear campaign marks another step towards ensuring every woman feels represented, supported and confident. The swimwear collection is available in UK sizes 12-40, and can be shopped on the Yours Clothing website, where the Campaign can also be found, and on Instagram with exclusive content dropping across the coming days.

Credits: Yours Clothing