Yvette LIBBY and endless passion for outerwear

“… After taking off “the trench coat” of life, people would find the answer from deep within.” – (novel “The Trench-coat” by Lib N’guyen), has inspired the brand Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris going forward on their journey to the high art of outerwear creation.

Since the inception in 2016 in Paris, experiencing ups and downs with diverse creations through the collections of each season, the diversity in designs of Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris becomes evident in the sub-product lines to complement their roster of creatures such as jumpsuits, sportswear, wooden clogs, bags, and more. However, there is always an endless passion of the fashion house for the outerwear line.

Their outerwear products are completely handcrafted with designs for women, men and children with varieties such as jacket, coat, trench-coat, blazer, "manteaux". While some designs are born with a familiar modern twist, Yvette LIBBY remains faithful to their retro-chic mainstream style.

This is most clearly shown in trench-coat or other outerwear designs, the brand's motto from the beginning is "History is full of sublime creations that end up in museums, inaccessible on a daily basis. Why relegate these masterpieces to vague imagery when they are perfectly modern?". This has inspired a great deal of inspiration for them to breathe life into each nostalgic design from the previous decades. Admiring or putting on these coats will remind you of an open space with old city streets with yellow lights and chilly air, blending in with the busy flow of people nestled in the classic coats. The images of each film from the previous decades seem to be vividly reproduced through retro-style costumes.

Going back in time, overcoats (with knee length) were only worn by a few classes of society, as uniforms in professional workplaces or in the military. It was not until the 17th century that they were widely used and popularized by all classes. This long coat has been used a lot in the army since the end of the 18th century. By 1960, the overcoat was popular among women and became fashionable. Knee or heel length is shortened above the knee. The rough designs are gradually transformed to better suit the needs and tastes of women, making them graceful and elegant. And since then, these coats have gradually been put into movies and become the passion of many people, including Yvette LIBBY.

The love for this classic outfit has become the driving force for the brand to realize them in their own designs. With a blend of nostalgic beauty with modern materials and meticulous stitching for a comfortable feel, designs now not only retain a classic look but are also in tune with the breath of modern life.