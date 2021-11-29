Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris: Dress color and your personality

According to David Zyla – author of the book “Color Your Style”: ”Even if your wardrobe is filled with a variety of colors and shades, there is always one color in the plural because you feel comfortable and confident in it. It is the color that reflects your personality.”

At Yvette LIBBY, where every color has its own voice, each color on each design represents a distinct meaning, image and personality.

Black

It is the color that represents prestige, power, seriousness, intelligence, and elegance. Black is also a color that is equated with luxury. It is the “eternal” color in the fashion industry. When wearing black clothes, you will feel mysterious and powerful. People who love black are dedicated and charming. They are serious, ambitious, purposeful but also sensitive people. At the same time, they are sometimes cold, very perfectionist and easily inhibited.

White

White is the first of all colors. It is considered to represent perfection, freedom, peace, and purification. It has properties that bring calm, comfort and hope. People who like white are positive and optimistic. They are peaceful people, logical thinkers, diplomatic and easily agreeable. They are very neat and organized in everything. But sometimes they are cold, unfriendly and create barriers.

Red

Red is a strong color. People tend to associate this color with energy, passion, strength, and excitement. Any shade of red draws attention to the wearer. At the same time, it can activate the “fight” instinct deep within each of us. So it can be considered the color of anger and aggression.

If you like red clothes, you are dynamic, warm, full of strength, quite confident, and very creative. However, your confidence makes you sometimes impatient and easily angered.

Yellow

Yellow is the strongest color psychologically. It will often help lift our spirits, enhance focus and attention. It is also a color of energy, confidence and optimism. People who like yellow are quite confident, friendly, and creative. They are business-minded, work tirelessly to achieve success. Sometimes they have too much self-esteem, and are easily depressed. They have a sense of aesthetics in dress. They can quickly attract attention, but can also become abrasive with overuse. You should combine yellow with the following colors: black, blue, gray, white...so it will create a harmonious sense of color that is not offensive and not too prominent in the crowd.

Blue

Blue is the color of calm and helps with focus. It is often seen as a sign of stability and reliability. When you wear blue, you leave an impression that you are calm and trustworthy. If you love blue, your personality must be gentle, very intelligent and logical. You are very emotional, quite sensitive, so you easily feel hurt and often stressed due to having to hide too many things in your heart.

Green

Green is the color of nature. It relates to harmony and balance. It is the color of growth and prosperity. We are reassured by the color green. When wearing green, you send a message of peace and want to make friends with everyone around you. If your favorite color is green, you are stable, creative, intelligent and love to learn. You have a tolerant personality and like to help others. Besides, you are striving for balance - in seeking the balance, you can at times become unsettled and anxious.

Pink

Pink is often associated with love and romance. It is thought to have a calming effect. It evokes feelings of joy and happiness. When you feel sad, choose pink clothes, you will feel more in love with life. People who like pink are warm, soft, creative, very sensitive and cheerful. They are generous and happy to help others. If your favorite color is pink, you’re romantic and approachable. Pink, like any color, also has negative traits. Being a personality color pink means you are easily inhibited, and sometimes emotionally weak.

Orange

This color is very strong and associated with a vibrant environment. It brings excitement and energy. It creates a sense of physical comfort. It is a color of “joy”. But be careful, too much orange indicates frivolity. You should wear orange with neutral colored items if you want to have a variety of colors while still ensuring aesthetics. If your favorite color is orange, you are optimistic, friendly, extroverted and an agreeable person. You are generous, always cheerful and get great satisfaction from helping others. You thrive on human social contact and while you are sociable you do tend to be a show-off. Patience is not one of your virtues and you can be indecisive and inconsistent.

Purple

Purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, and wisdom. Purple stimulates creativity and gives us a feeling of peace. It also represents meanings of sensitivity, mystery, devotion, and magic. Wearing purple clothes will help you feel more noble and elegant. Purple lovers are often introverted. They are smart, charismatic, naturally intense and authentic. In particular, they appreciate knowledge and academics. They are idealistic, and often impractical, with a great imagination. They dislike responsibility and have difficulty dealing with real day-to-day problems. They are sometimes indecisive, a bit shy, and wandering about thinking.

A coming collection from Yvette LIBBY in purple? Why not?

Science has proven the color of your clothes plays an important role in determining your mood state. Hopefully through this article, you will understand more about colors as well as their impact on your mood to choose a suitable outfit for the new day.

Colors that are too "safe" sometimes do not make their own imprint, visit Yvette LIBBY to find your own shine.

Be uniquely You. Stand out. Shine. Be Colorful - Amy Leigh Mercree